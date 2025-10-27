ETV Bharat / state

Modi Govt's Reforms In Maritime Sector Propelled India As Emerging Powerhouse: Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reforms undertaken by the Modi government in the maritime sector have propelled India to emerge as a powerhouse in the international maritime field.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maritime vision is based on these three pillars — security, stability, and self-reliance," he stated at the India Maritime Week 2025 cum exhibition at the NESCO complex in Goregaon. "India is playing the role of a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South today, based on its maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capability. It is also accelerating development, security, and environment," Shah said.

He said the presence of over 100 representatives at the event proves that India's maritime tradition remains a central point for global partnership and regional stability even today. "As we stand on the shores of Mumbai — the gateway of India's maritime destiny — we are not just inaugurating an event, but launching a Maritime Revolution for Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

He said the Maharashtra government is involved in developing a green maritime future by focusing on 100% green fuel ships (ammonia/methanol) by 2030, AI predictive logistics with 15% fuel savings and National Maritime Single Window for 95% digital clearances. "India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that we have an 11,000-km coastline. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes significantly to the economy," the minister said, highlighting how the vast coastline supports trade, logistics, and the blue economy.