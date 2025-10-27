Modi Govt's Reforms In Maritime Sector Propelled India As Emerging Powerhouse: Shah
He said that the Maharashtra government is developing a green maritime future by focusing on 100% green fuel ships by 2030 and AI predictive logistics.
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reforms undertaken by the Modi government in the maritime sector have propelled India to emerge as a powerhouse in the international maritime field.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maritime vision is based on these three pillars — security, stability, and self-reliance," he stated at the India Maritime Week 2025 cum exhibition at the NESCO complex in Goregaon. "India is playing the role of a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South today, based on its maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capability. It is also accelerating development, security, and environment," Shah said.
He said the presence of over 100 representatives at the event proves that India's maritime tradition remains a central point for global partnership and regional stability even today. "As we stand on the shores of Mumbai — the gateway of India's maritime destiny — we are not just inaugurating an event, but launching a Maritime Revolution for Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.
He said the Maharashtra government is involved in developing a green maritime future by focusing on 100% green fuel ships (ammonia/methanol) by 2030, AI predictive logistics with 15% fuel savings and National Maritime Single Window for 95% digital clearances. "India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that we have an 11,000-km coastline. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes significantly to the economy," the minister said, highlighting how the vast coastline supports trade, logistics, and the blue economy.
Shah noted that 70 projects under the Sagarmala initiative have been completed, enhancing port infrastructure and connectivity. The maritime sector now contributes approximately 60% to India's GDP through ports, shipping, and logistics. "Today's conference is projected to unlock Rs 80 lakh crore in investments and generate 1.5 crore jobs. Investment opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be created in the sector because of these summits and will play a pivotal role in PM Modi's resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.
"India doesn't believe in competition but cooperation, and we have a roadmap ready to connect the world maritime industry," he said, stressing collaboration in shipbuilding, green shipping, inland waterways, and sustainable growth to position India as a global maritime hub.
He announced that the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra will rank among the world's top 10 ports, underscoring infrastructure upgrades for global competitiveness. "India's oceans are not just borders — they are bridges to a Viksit Bharat. This week in Mumbai, we unite not just nations, but visions for a sustainable, prosperous maritime future," he said, adding that the gathering at the conference here reinforces India's Maritime Vision 2030, aiming for self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) in ocean resources and trade.
India Maritime Week 2025 is being organised from October 27 to 31. Based on the concept of 'Unity of Oceans, Common Maritime Vision', the conference will review India's maritime policy and contribution to the blue economy. More than one lakh delegates from over 85 countries, global maritime industry leaders, international organisations and policy experts will take part alongside foreign ministers of 11 countries, ministers of various states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate on October 29 to address the countrymen and dignitaries from the maritime sector. More than 350 international speakers and over 400 exhibitors will be present at the conference. The meet will also witness over 600 MoUs for investments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. Special sessions will be held with 11 states and union territories, including Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.
