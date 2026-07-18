Modi Government Looks Towards DMK To Get Delimitation Bill Passed
The DMK has stated that it will deliberate once the Bill is presented and then take a stand on the issue
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Chennai: Even as the Narendra Modi led central government looks towards getting the support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the passage of Delimitation Bill in the monsoon session of the Parliament, the latter has stated that it will deliberate once the Bill is presented and then take a stand on the issue.
According to Article 82 of the Indian Constitution, the boundaries and number of parliamentary constituencies for states must be readjusted following the census conducted every ten years. The delimitation of constituencies has been carried out four times in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 till now.
Following the 1971 census, population growth was successfully curbed in southern states that had effectively implemented family planning programs whereas the population surged in the northern states. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi abruptly froze the delimitation process till 2000 reasoning that increasing the number of constituencies based on population would amount to a betrayal of the southern states that had diligently adhered to family planning measures.
During Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, this freeze was extended by 25 years in 2001. While the constituency boundaries were altered in 2002, the number of parliamentarians remained unchanged.
The Modi government is moving ahead to pass this bill driven by the expiration of the 25-year freeze, the commencement of a new census and the new Parliament building being designed to accommodate over 850 MPs.
The Delimitation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 17 but was defeated due to strong opposition. It secured 298 votes in favor and 230 against and failed for not being able to garner the required two-thirds majority support. This was the first time that a constitutional amendment bill tabled by the Modi government was defeated.
There has long been a concern that if constituencies are redrawn based on population, the number of MPs from the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which has fully implemented family planning would decrease significantly as compared to the northern states.
DMK leader M.K. Stalin, who is currently abroad, held a meeting with his party MPs via video conference and issued various guidelines to them.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale claimed in Chennai that the Delimitation Bill will certainly be passed in Parliament.
He stated, "There is no threat to Tamil Nadu's representation due to the delimitation process. On the contrary, the total number of parliamentary constituencies will actually increase. Therefore, senior leaders of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold talks and formally seek the DMK's support for this bill."
Pointing towards the current state of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Athawale expressed confidence stating, "The DMK has begun to think independently regarding Tamil Nadu's interests rather than strictly adhering to the slogans of the Congress led alliance. Therefore, there is a strong possibility they will support this bill. Even if they do not explicitly support it, they might indirectly pave the way for its passage by abstaining from the vote."
However, DMK’s T.K.S. Elangovan said, “Once the new, revised Delimitation Bill proposed by the Union Government is tabled in Parliament, the DMK will fully examine its contents and then decide whether to support or oppose it."
The DMK has indirectly signaled a willingness to consider the Bill provided it includes legal guarantees ensuring that southern states which have successfully controlled population growth do not suffer adverse effects such as a reduction in the number of constituencies.
While all the other parties in the Congress led INDI alliance are staunchly opposed to the Bill, the DMK's stance is being closely watched at the national level.
Since the delimitation bill involves a constitutional amendment, passing it in Lok Sabha requires the support of a two-thirds majority of the members.
The BJP led NDA has a total strength of 293 but needs the additional support of 69 members. It is also looking towards the 20 disgruntled MPs of Trinamool Congress and six of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction for support.
The DMK stands as India's fourth largest party when combining its representation in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The party has 32 MPs with 22 in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha.
If the DMK's 22 Lok Sabha MPs were to boycott the vote on the Bill, the threshold required for its passage would drop from 362 to 348 which would serve as indirect assistance while easing the burden of the BJP.
Sources said the DMK is likely to engage with the central government and insist on the inclusion of guarantees within the bill such as an assurance that the number of constituencies in Tamil Nadu will not be reduced.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has condemned the BJP's approach on the Bill stating, "They are dangling the bait that if the Delimitation Bill is supported, the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections could be held as early as 2029 alongside the general elections under the 'One Nation, One Election' scheme, implying the DMK wouldn't have to wait the full five years."
He expressed confidence that the DMK would firmly oppose this Bill in the Parliament to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights.
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