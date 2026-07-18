ETV Bharat / state

Modi Government Looks Towards DMK To Get Delimitation Bill Passed

Chennai: Even as the Narendra Modi led central government looks towards getting the support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the passage of Delimitation Bill in the monsoon session of the Parliament, the latter has stated that it will deliberate once the Bill is presented and then take a stand on the issue.

According to Article 82 of the Indian Constitution, the boundaries and number of parliamentary constituencies for states must be readjusted following the census conducted every ten years. The delimitation of constituencies has been carried out four times in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 till now.

Following the 1971 census, population growth was successfully curbed in southern states that had effectively implemented family planning programs whereas the population surged in the northern states. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi abruptly froze the delimitation process till 2000 reasoning that increasing the number of constituencies based on population would amount to a betrayal of the southern states that had diligently adhered to family planning measures.

During Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, this freeze was extended by 25 years in 2001. While the constituency boundaries were altered in 2002, the number of parliamentarians remained unchanged.

The Modi government is moving ahead to pass this bill driven by the expiration of the 25-year freeze, the commencement of a new census and the new Parliament building being designed to accommodate over 850 MPs.

The Delimitation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 17 but was defeated due to strong opposition. It secured 298 votes in favor and 230 against and failed for not being able to garner the required two-thirds majority support. This was the first time that a constitutional amendment bill tabled by the Modi government was defeated.

There has long been a concern that if constituencies are redrawn based on population, the number of MPs from the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which has fully implemented family planning would decrease significantly as compared to the northern states.

DMK leader M.K. Stalin, who is currently abroad, held a meeting with his party MPs via video conference and issued various guidelines to them.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale claimed in Chennai that the Delimitation Bill will certainly be passed in Parliament.

He stated, "There is no threat to Tamil Nadu's representation due to the delimitation process. On the contrary, the total number of parliamentary constituencies will actually increase. Therefore, senior leaders of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold talks and formally seek the DMK's support for this bill."

Pointing towards the current state of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Athawale expressed confidence stating, "The DMK has begun to think independently regarding Tamil Nadu's interests rather than strictly adhering to the slogans of the Congress led alliance. Therefore, there is a strong possibility they will support this bill. Even if they do not explicitly support it, they might indirectly pave the way for its passage by abstaining from the vote."