Modi-Didi Nexus Behind Tata Motors' Exit From Singur: CPI(M) Leader Salim
He said Modi should first visit the Kalighat temple "on the pretext of meeting Banerjee" to thank her for helping send the project to Gujarat.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed public meeting in Singur of West Bengal's Hooghly, the long-dormant controversy over the Tata Nano project has returned to the political spotlight.
CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim mounted a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "betraying Eastern India's industrial future" and aiding in the rise of Gujarat as an industrial hub.
Salim alleged that the exit of Tata Motors from Singur in 2008 — widely seen by industry circles as a major setback for large-scale manufacturing in Bengal — was the result of a tacit understanding between Banerjee, who was the then opposition leader, and then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. It was this "collusion" that led to the "Nano" project being shifted from Singur to Gujarat's Sanand.
Referring to Modi's upcoming visit, Salim said the PM should first visit the Kalighat Temple "on the pretext of meeting Banerjee" and thank her for helping send the car factory to Gujarat. "Mamata Banerjee sent the car factory to Sanand with the encouragement from the BJP," Salim claimed.
Going further, he said Banerjee's role was instrumental in Gujarat's industrial rise. "Modi became Modi, Gujarat became Gujarat — behind that too was Mamata's consent. Will the Prime Minister admit this truth?" he asked, challenging the BJP leadership to acknowledge the political history behind the Singur episode.
Questioning the BJP's role during the Singur movement, Salim said the saffron party must clarify its position at the time. "What was the BJP's role then? They won't tell the truth. We will have to, you will have to — bring out the archives. History cannot be erased so easily," he noted.
The veteran CPI(M) leader accused Banerjee of deliberately damaging the industrial prospects of Eastern India while helping Western India's industrial lobby. "There is no trace of Eastern India in the automobile boom the country has seen over the past few years. It's all concentrated in Western India. We have been reduced to mere consumers," Salim said, pointing to highways filled with vehicles transported from Western, Northern and Southern India into the Eastern part.
Drawing a sharp historical analogy, he compared Banerjee to figures associated with the betrayal faced by Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula. "Just as Jagat Seth, Umichand and Mir Jafar acted as brokers for the East India Company, Banerjee has done the same for a 'West India Company'," he alleged.
Recalling that the Trinamool Congress was part of the NDA in 2006, and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh had appeared on stage during the Singur agitation to persuade Banerjee to end her hunger strike, the Left Front, he said, has consistently held the BJP equally responsible for the exit of Tata Motors from Singur.
The issue has also drawn sharp reactions from Congress. Pradesh Congress general secretary Suman Roy Chowdhury said the BJP could not feign ignorance now. "The Trinamool Congress was born with the BJP's inspiration. Both share RSS schooling — BJP a bit more, Trinamool a bit less," Roy Chowdhury said, accusing the BJP of backing Banerjee's actions in the past and now pretending regret.
He added that Bengal should have seen industrial development, but instead has been deprived of it. "The BJP is a thoroughly untruthful political party, driven only by communal politics. The people of Bengal must remain cautious of them," he warned.
With Singur once again at the centre of political sparring, the decades-old controversy continues to shape narratives around industrialisation, regional inequality and political accountability in the state.
