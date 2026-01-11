ETV Bharat / state

Modi-Didi Nexus Behind Tata Motors' Exit From Singur: CPI(M) Leader Salim

Kolkata: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed public meeting in Singur of West Bengal's Hooghly, the long-dormant controversy over the Tata Nano project has returned to the political spotlight.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim mounted a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "betraying Eastern India's industrial future" and aiding in the rise of Gujarat as an industrial hub.

Salim alleged that the exit of Tata Motors from Singur in 2008 — widely seen by industry circles as a major setback for large-scale manufacturing in Bengal — was the result of a tacit understanding between Banerjee, who was the then opposition leader, and then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. It was this "collusion" that led to the "Nano" project being shifted from Singur to Gujarat's Sanand.

Referring to Modi's upcoming visit, Salim said the PM should first visit the Kalighat Temple "on the pretext of meeting Banerjee" and thank her for helping send the car factory to Gujarat. "Mamata Banerjee sent the car factory to Sanand with the encouragement from the BJP," Salim claimed.

Going further, he said Banerjee's role was instrumental in Gujarat's industrial rise. "Modi became Modi, Gujarat became Gujarat — behind that too was Mamata's consent. Will the Prime Minister admit this truth?" he asked, challenging the BJP leadership to acknowledge the political history behind the Singur episode.

Questioning the BJP's role during the Singur movement, Salim said the saffron party must clarify its position at the time. "What was the BJP's role then? They won't tell the truth. We will have to, you will have to — bring out the archives. History cannot be erased so easily," he noted.