ETV Bharat / state

Modernisation Of Nagpur Airport Will Transform Fortunes Of Vidarbha And Central India: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

'Modernisation Of Nagpur Airport Will Transform The Fortunes Of Vidarbha And Central India,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis told the media. The Nagpur airport has been handed over to GMR Group. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: The management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur has been handed over to the GMR Group.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the media, expressing his happiness. He said, this was a landmark decision, and the modernisation of Nagpur airport will boost the infrastructure and economic growth of his city.

"The Nagpur airport project is a greenfield project. It will involve the construction of state-of-the-art airport facilities," said Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur.

GMR Group is a leading infrastructure company in India, delivering airports, energy, transport and urban development projects with world-class construction