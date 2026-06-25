Modernisation Of Nagpur Airport Will Transform Fortunes Of Vidarbha And Central India: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
The airport is expected to give a major boost to the infrastructure and economic growth of Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Nagpur: The management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur has been handed over to the GMR Group.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the media, expressing his happiness. He said, this was a landmark decision, and the modernisation of Nagpur airport will boost the infrastructure and economic growth of his city.
"The Nagpur airport project is a greenfield project. It will involve the construction of state-of-the-art airport facilities," said Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur.
GMR Group is a leading infrastructure company in India, delivering airports, energy, transport and urban development projects with world-class construction
On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for supporting the Maharashtra government's proposal for expanding this airport.
"The Centre has approved the proposal sent by us. The Nagpur development project will be completed by GMR. This marks a significant milestone in the development of Nagpur's civil aviation," Fadnavis said.
"Nagpur is set to get a state-of-the-art airport through GMR. We had been working on the cargo hub project for many years; however, the airport—a crucial component of the project—had lagged behind. Legal battles dragged on for years, but verdicts have been delivered, and the project is now moving forward. The dream of a cargo hub can now be realised," he said.
"Nagpur will emerge as a major airport for India. International airports boost the economy, which will benefit everyone, including farmers and the industrial sector," Fadnavis concluded.
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