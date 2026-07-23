ETV Bharat / state

Modern Office Management Becomes Top Choice For Bastar Girls As All 31 Jagdalpur Polytechnic Seats Fill Up

Jagdalpur: Thirty-one seats in the Modern Office Management (MOM) course at the Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Jagdalpur have been filled even before the admission process was completed pointing to a trend that girls in Bastar are moving beyond traditional technical courses and increasingly opting for programmes that offer better employment opportunities.

According to institute officials, seats in the Fashion Designing course has also seen strong interest, with admissions underway for 21 of its 30 seats. In contrast, interest among female students in traditional technical courses such as Electronics appears to be declining. Against 45 available seats in the course, only two students have enrolled so far.

Modern Office Management Becomes Top Choice for Bastar Girls as All 31 Jagdalpur Polytechnic Seats Fill Up (ETV Bharat)

Government Women’s Polytechnic College Principal Sanjay Trivedi said students had shown tremendous interest in the Modern Office Management course this year, with all 31 seats already filled.

“Admissions have also been good in Fashion Designing. In the IT course, 12 of the 30 seats have been filled. However, only two students have enrolled in Electronics. In view of the growing demand, the college administration is preparing to send a proposal to the government to increase the number of seats in Modern Office Management from the next academic session,” said Sanjay Trivedi, principal of the college.

Palak Baghel, a student admitted to the college, said the Modern Office Management course offers better employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors.