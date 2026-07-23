Modern Office Management Becomes Top Choice For Bastar Girls As All 31 Jagdalpur Polytechnic Seats Fill Up
Students and the college administration are demanding an increase in the number of seats so that more girls can acquire skills and build successful careers.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Thirty-one seats in the Modern Office Management (MOM) course at the Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Jagdalpur have been filled even before the admission process was completed pointing to a trend that girls in Bastar are moving beyond traditional technical courses and increasingly opting for programmes that offer better employment opportunities.
According to institute officials, seats in the Fashion Designing course has also seen strong interest, with admissions underway for 21 of its 30 seats. In contrast, interest among female students in traditional technical courses such as Electronics appears to be declining. Against 45 available seats in the course, only two students have enrolled so far.
Government Women’s Polytechnic College Principal Sanjay Trivedi said students had shown tremendous interest in the Modern Office Management course this year, with all 31 seats already filled.
“Admissions have also been good in Fashion Designing. In the IT course, 12 of the 30 seats have been filled. However, only two students have enrolled in Electronics. In view of the growing demand, the college administration is preparing to send a proposal to the government to increase the number of seats in Modern Office Management from the next academic session,” said Sanjay Trivedi, principal of the college.
Palak Baghel, a student admitted to the college, said the Modern Office Management course offers better employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors.
“Students are giving priority to this course because there is good demand for professionals in areas such as stenography, office assistance, administration and the corporate sector. This gives them a better chance of finding employment soon after completing their studies,” said Palak.
Student Muskan Nag said many interested students are unable to secure admission because the number of seats is limited. She has urged the government and the Technical Education Department to increase the number of seats in the Modern Office Management course.
"Increasing the number of seats would allow more girls to benefit from the course and give a new direction to their careers," she said.
Another student, Sawani Maurya, who is also pursuing MOM, said the number of seats should be increased so that more students get an opportunity to build their future.
“The number of seats should be increased as much as possible so that many students get an opportunity to build their careers. Many girls came to the polytechnic college with dreams, but are returning disappointed because of the shortage of seats. Therefore, the government needs to pay attention to this issue,” said Sawani Maurya, a Modern Office Management student.
The growing employment opportunities have now made Modern Office Management the first choice among young women in Bastar. Both students and the college administration are demanding an increase in the number of seats so that more girls can acquire skills and build successful careers.
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