First Mobile Tower In Chhattisgarh's Kondapalli Village Welcomed By Drum And Dance

Bijapur: Once a dreaded Naxal territory, the remote Kondapalli in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district witnessed a festive atmosphere earlier this week as the village received mobile network connectivity for the first time.

As soon as signal bars appeared on the villagers’ mobile phones, Adivasi families rushed towards the newly installed tower on Friday. They beat traditional dhol and mandar drums, elderly villagers touched the tower reverently, and several women lit lamps and offered prayers, symbolising the transformation that the community had awaited for decades.

The initiative was carried out under the 2024 'Niyad Nellanar' (Your Good Village) scheme. Kondapalli is around 70 kilometres away from Bijapur district headquarters. It is located deep within the forested region along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The tribal village has remained deprived of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and drinking water. In such a setting, the installation of a mobile tower is not merely an infrastructure upgrade, it is a symbolic connection of the village to the outside world.

For many years, Kondapalli faced challenges in accessing communication, transport and public services. Administrative teams struggled to reach the area due to difficult terrain and Naxal obstruction. However, continuous security operations, improved administrative outreach and government interventions have improved the situation.

The region is seeing marked change driven by the 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative. Under the scheme, services are being delivered to 403 villages.

Nine departments are providing community services, while 11 departments are extending individual benefit schemes directly to families. Key facilities such as banking, education, healthcare, ration distribution, communication and drinking water are now reaching remote areas with greater efficiency.