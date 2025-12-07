First Mobile Tower In Chhattisgarh's Kondapalli Village Welcomed By Drum And Dance
Tribals performed prayers and danced to celebrate the installation of the maiden mobile tower.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST
Bijapur: Once a dreaded Naxal territory, the remote Kondapalli in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district witnessed a festive atmosphere earlier this week as the village received mobile network connectivity for the first time.
As soon as signal bars appeared on the villagers’ mobile phones, Adivasi families rushed towards the newly installed tower on Friday. They beat traditional dhol and mandar drums, elderly villagers touched the tower reverently, and several women lit lamps and offered prayers, symbolising the transformation that the community had awaited for decades.
The initiative was carried out under the 2024 'Niyad Nellanar' (Your Good Village) scheme. Kondapalli is around 70 kilometres away from Bijapur district headquarters. It is located deep within the forested region along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
The tribal village has remained deprived of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and drinking water. In such a setting, the installation of a mobile tower is not merely an infrastructure upgrade, it is a symbolic connection of the village to the outside world.
For many years, Kondapalli faced challenges in accessing communication, transport and public services. Administrative teams struggled to reach the area due to difficult terrain and Naxal obstruction. However, continuous security operations, improved administrative outreach and government interventions have improved the situation.
The region is seeing marked change driven by the 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative. Under the scheme, services are being delivered to 403 villages.
Nine departments are providing community services, while 11 departments are extending individual benefit schemes directly to families. Key facilities such as banking, education, healthcare, ration distribution, communication and drinking water are now reaching remote areas with greater efficiency.
According to official data, over the last two years, 728 new mobile towers have been installed, including 116 in Left Wing Extremism–affected areas and 115 in aspirational districts.
Around 467 towers are now operational with 4G services, while 449 older towers have been upgraded from 2G to 4G.
Since the establishment of the administrative camp in Kondapalli, officials have been able to ensure regular outreach. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing nearly 50 kilometres of roadwork at an accelerated pace.
Two months ago, the village received electricity for the first time, enabling children to study at night, encouraging small businesses and significantly improving safety. Continuous saturation camps are ensuring that government schemes reach every household without delay.
The availability of mobile network connectivity will now make essential services such as Aadhaar verification, banking, pension disbursal, ration processes, online education and tele-medicine far more accessible. Residents who once had to walk several kilometres through dense forests for basic services can now receive them at their doorstep.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described this achievement as a new beginning for Bastar’s future. He said the arrival of network connectivity in Kondapalli is not merely an expansion of communication infrastructure but a revival of aspirations that had been suppressed for years. He reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring digital services and welfare schemes reach every village of Bastar, promising that this transformation will become even more widespread in the coming years.
Read More: