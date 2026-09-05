ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Torchlights Guide Karnataka RTC Bus After Headlights Fail; Inquiry Ordered

The driver proceeded cautiously, and after a prolonged journey of nearly an hour, the bus safely reached Gudageri. ( ETV Bharat )

Hubballi: In a bizarre and alarming incident, passengers of an NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) night bus reportedly used the torchlights on their mobile phones to help illuminate the road after the vehicle's headlights malfunctioned during the journey from Hubballi to Attigeri in Karnataka.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the bus, which left Hubballi at around 8.05 PM, developed a technical problem near Sanshi bus stand. With the main headlights reportedly failing, passengers travelling on the bus switched on their mobile phone flashlights to assist the driver as the vehicle continued its journey in darkness.

The bus was scheduled to reach Gudageri at around 9.20 PM. However, the headlight failure created panic among passengers, particularly as the remaining stretch involved travelling on rural roads at night.

According to passengers, the journey from Sanshi to Gudageri normally takes around 20 minutes. Faced with the prospect of being stranded on the road, several passengers reportedly switched on the torchlights on their mobile phones and directed the light towards the road to assist the driver.

The driver proceeded cautiously, and after a prolonged journey of nearly an hour, the bus safely reached Gudageri. Passengers said the vehicle subsequently continued towards Attigeri with the assistance of mobile phone lights.

Passengers Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has triggered serious questions about the maintenance and technical inspection of public transport buses operating on rural routes at night.

Passenger Mohan Budahala said buses deployed for night services should undergo proper technical inspections before leaving the depot.

“Only buses that are in good condition and free from technical defects should be assigned to rural night routes. Otherwise, passengers may be forced to risk their lives in the middle of the road,” he said.