ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Snatching Attempt Turns Fatal Near Bharuch; Youth Dies After Falling From Moving Train

Bharuch: An alleged attempt to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger on a moving train turned fatal in the Panoli Railway Police Station area near Ankleshwar in Bharuch district. The young man reportedly fell from the moving train while trying to save his phone and later died during treatment.

According to preliminary information, the youth was travelling on a train when a person allegedly sitting near the railway station tried to snatch his mobile phone. The youth reportedly lost his balance while attempting to protect the phone and fell from the moving train.

He sustained serious injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident triggered panic among passengers and people in the surrounding area. Following the incident, railway police launched an investigation.