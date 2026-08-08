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Mobile Snatching Attempt Turns Fatal Near Bharuch; Youth Dies After Falling From Moving Train

The youth was travelling on a train when a person allegedly sitting near the railway station tried to snatch his mobile phone

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bharuch: An alleged attempt to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger on a moving train turned fatal in the Panoli Railway Police Station area near Ankleshwar in Bharuch district. The young man reportedly fell from the moving train while trying to save his phone and later died during treatment.

According to preliminary information, the youth was travelling on a train when a person allegedly sitting near the railway station tried to snatch his mobile phone. The youth reportedly lost his balance while attempting to protect the phone and fell from the moving train.

He sustained serious injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident triggered panic among passengers and people in the surrounding area. Following the incident, railway police launched an investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas. Investigators are trying to establish whether a mobile-snatching attempt actually took place, identify the person allegedly involved and determine the exact circumstances in which the youth fell from the train.

Police are currently investigating the case. The exact circumstances surrounding the alleged snatching attempt, the youth's fall and the possible involvement of other individuals will become clear after the investigation and examination of available evidence.

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TAGGED:

RAILWAY POLICE
MOBILE SNATCHING
MOBILE THEFT
TRAIN ACCIDENT
PANOLI RAILWAY STATION

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