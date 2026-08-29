Mobile Phones, Gadgets Found From Kolkata American Centre Attack Mastermind's Prison Cell
Investigators are looking into how such a large quantity of electronic equipment and Rs 31,000 cash reached the cell of Aftab Ansari, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Kolkata: Personnel of the Kolkata police on Saturday found mobile phones and several electronic gadgets from the cell of American Centre attack mastermind Aftab Ansari, who is serving a life sentence at the Presidency Correctional Home.
Police sources said the seizure includes an iPhone, WiFi equipment, two card readers, a pen drive, earphones, and Rs 31,000 in cash. Intelligence agencies had received information indicating that Ansari was regularly making phone calls from his cell. In addition, he was also using the internet.
Consequently, prison authorities were alerted, and an intensive search was conducted at cell 14 when three mobile phones were recovered from Ansari's clothes and bedding. Investigators are now looking into how such a large quantity of electronic equipment and cash reached inside the cell.
"We conduct such special search operations from time to time. Now, it remains to be seen with whom and about what matters the inmate was communicating using these items. Prison security is being stepped up," a correctional home official said, requesting anonymity.
Prison authorities have filed a complaint at Hastings police station, based on which a case was registered and an investigation initiated.
Ansari has consistently been kept under special surveillance since his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 2003 attack.
Allegations of mobile phones reaching inmates at Presidency Correctional Home are nothing new. On May 15, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari sent a stern message to prison administration on the illicit networks operating within the facility, blaming the previous regime for facilitating smuggling of mobile phones to inmates.
Subsequently, search operations were conducted across the prison, and multiple mobile phones were recovered. The superintendent and chief controller were suspended, and the CID was entrusted with the investigation.
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