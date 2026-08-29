ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phones, Gadgets Found From Kolkata American Centre Attack Mastermind's Prison Cell

Kolkata: Personnel of the Kolkata police on Saturday found mobile phones and several electronic gadgets from the cell of American Centre attack mastermind Aftab Ansari, who is serving a life sentence at the Presidency Correctional Home.

Police sources said the seizure includes an iPhone, WiFi equipment, two card readers, a pen drive, earphones, and Rs 31,000 in cash. Intelligence agencies had received information indicating that Ansari was regularly making phone calls from his cell. In addition, he was also using the internet.

Consequently, prison authorities were alerted, and an intensive search was conducted at cell 14 when three mobile phones were recovered from Ansari's clothes and bedding. Investigators are now looking into how such a large quantity of electronic equipment and cash reached inside the cell.

"We conduct such special search operations from time to time. Now, it remains to be seen with whom and about what matters the inmate was communicating using these items. Prison security is being stepped up," a correctional home official said, requesting anonymity.