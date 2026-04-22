ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Mobile Phones Banned In Polling Booths

A polling official leaves for his booth after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units on the eve of voting in the Tamil Nadu elections, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said that mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling booths during the upcoming Assembly elections. She said that arrangements have been made to deposit phones outside polling stations.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai on the eve of voting, Patnaik shared the preparations undertaken by election authorities to ensure smooth and secure polling across the state.

She said Tamil Nadu has a total electorate of 57,343,291 voters, including 1,459,093 first-time voters. So far, 418,000 postal ballots have been cast.

For the elections, authorities will deploy 106,418 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), along with 75,064 Control Units and an equal number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

A total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up across 33,133 locations. Nearly 300,000 personnel will be engaged in poll duties, while 83,000 police personnel and 300 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure security. Additionally, 62 counting centres and four control centres have been established.