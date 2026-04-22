Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Mobile Phones Banned In Polling Booths
Archana Patnaik shared the preparations undertaken by the election authorities to ensure smooth and secure polling across the state.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said that mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling booths during the upcoming Assembly elections. She said that arrangements have been made to deposit phones outside polling stations.
Addressing reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai on the eve of voting, Patnaik shared the preparations undertaken by election authorities to ensure smooth and secure polling across the state.
She said Tamil Nadu has a total electorate of 57,343,291 voters, including 1,459,093 first-time voters. So far, 418,000 postal ballots have been cast.
For the elections, authorities will deploy 106,418 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), along with 75,064 Control Units and an equal number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.
A total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up across 33,133 locations. Nearly 300,000 personnel will be engaged in poll duties, while 83,000 police personnel and 300 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure security. Additionally, 62 counting centres and four control centres have been established.
Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, enforcement agencies have seized cash and gift items worth Rs 1,262 crore. Authorities have also registered 163 FIRs over social media posts and blocked 2,180 web links for violations.
There are 249 model polling stations, 325 all-women-managed booths, 71 booths managed by persons with disabilities, and 79 booths operated by young personnel to promote inclusive and accessible voting. "Green polling stations" have also been introduced at select locations. In total, 5,949 polling stations across 3,025 locations have been identified as critical.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received 5,634 complaints through the cVIGIL app and 74,270 complaints via a dedicated call centre, with action underway on all cases. An online "Election Guide" portal has also been launched to help voters access relevant information. Authorities said all necessary facilities have been arranged at polling stations to ensure maximum voter participation.
When asked about voter turnout, she said that the participation would be higher than usual this time.
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