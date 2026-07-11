ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phone Thief Dangles From Train Window For 9 KM After Passengers Grab His Arms In Bihar

Khagaria: In a dramatic sequence of events, a thief, who allegedly tried to steal the mobile phone of a train passenger from outside, was caught red-handed by passengers, who pinned him to the train for nine kilometers before he was arrested by the police in Bihar's Khagaria.

The passengers have drawn applause for their bravery and humanity for foiling a stealing attempt while also ensuring the safety of the thief whom they prevented from falling from the speeding train.

The incident took place aboard the Janhit Express on Friday night. It is learnt that when the train departed from Mansi Railway Station, a young man snatched the mobile phone of a passenger sitting by the window. However, his ploy failed as fellow passengers seated nearby reacted swiftly, grabbing his arm firmly.

Mobile Phone Thief Dangles From Train Window For 9 KM After Passengers Grab His Arms In Bihar (Screengrab)

Consequently, the accused remained dangled outside the window of the moving train for approximately 9 kilometers, reaching Khagaria station in that precarious position. Throughout this ordeal, passengers slapped the accused, who kept pleading to be let go.

Eyewitnesses said that the passengers did not release the accused's arm even as the train picked up speed, noting that letting go could have caused the young man to fall and suffer a serious accident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused appears terrified, pleading for his life. In the viral footage, he initially identifies himself as Chhotu Yadav and later as Pankaj Yadav, claiming to be from Lakhminia; however, police investigation revealed these details to be entirely false.

In the viral video, the accused is heard saying, "I wasn't stealing, Sir. My arm will break, brother—please just hold onto me. I am from Lakhminia. I was just looking at people on the train; I wasn't snatching a mobile phone. I don't do things like that."