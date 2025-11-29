ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phone, SIM Card Found In Narayan Sai's Barrack In Surat's Lajpore Jail

Surat: A mobile phone and SIM card were once again recovered from the barrack of Narayan Sai, son of Asaram Bapu, lodged in Surat's Lajpor Jail for rape.

Police stated Narayan Sai had stuck the mobile phone behind an iron door with a magnet and hidden the SIM card in a bag. Based on a complaint from the jail administration, police have registered a case against Narayan Sai.

Surat's Lajpor Central Jail is considered Gujarat's most modern. Narayan Sai is serving a life sentence for rape. The mobile phone and SIM cards were recovered frrom during a surprise check by the jail administration, following which a case has been registered against Narayan Sai at the Sachin police station.