Mobile Phone, SIM Card Found In Narayan Sai's Barrack In Surat's Lajpore Jail
The phone was attached to a magnet behind a door and the battery and SIM card were recovered from a bag from Narayan's barrack.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
Surat: A mobile phone and SIM card were once again recovered from the barrack of Narayan Sai, son of Asaram Bapu, lodged in Surat's Lajpor Jail for rape.
Police stated Narayan Sai had stuck the mobile phone behind an iron door with a magnet and hidden the SIM card in a bag. Based on a complaint from the jail administration, police have registered a case against Narayan Sai.
Surat's Lajpor Central Jail is considered Gujarat's most modern. Narayan Sai is serving a life sentence for rape. The mobile phone and SIM cards were recovered frrom during a surprise check by the jail administration, following which a case has been registered against Narayan Sai at the Sachin police station.
The jail administration stated that on November 27, jailer Deepak Bhabhor received confidential information that Narayan Sai, lodged in a separate barrack number 1, was in possession of a mobile phone. Based on the information, the jail search squad immediately conducted a raid. During the search, a mobile phone was found hidden behind the barrack's iron door, attached to a magnet. The battery and SIM card had already been removed from the phone. Investigation revealed that Narayan Sai would remove the battery and SIM card separately after talking on the phone and hide them.
Further searches resulted in recovery of the SIM card from Narayan Sai's bag. They stated that after using the phone, he would remove the battery and SIM card. The batteries were hidden inside the sanatorium door for security purposes, which were also recovered by prison staff.
