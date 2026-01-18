ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phone In Chest Pocket Saves Auto Driver's Life In Madhya Pradesh; Takes Bullet After Road Rage Incident

Satna: In a dramatic sequence of events, a mobile phone turned out to be an unlikely saviour for an auto-rickshaw driver shielding him from a burst of bullets fired at him by motorcycle-borne assailants following a road rage incident here.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening on the Rewa Road in the heart of Satna city under the Kolgawan police station limits. It is learnt that three to four men on the motorcycle severely beat the auto-rickshaw driver, Vidyasagar Nishad alias Kallu, with kicks and punches.

The dispute stemmed from a minor collision between the auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle. The accused then fired at the auto-rickshaw driver with a pistol before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, Kallu had his mobile phone in his chest pocket, and the bullet struck the phone, saving his life.