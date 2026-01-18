Mobile Phone In Chest Pocket Saves Auto Driver's Life In Madhya Pradesh; Takes Bullet After Road Rage Incident
An otherwise addictive mobile phone was an unlikely hero for auto driver Kallu after shielding him from a burst of bullets in a road rage.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Satna: In a dramatic sequence of events, a mobile phone turned out to be an unlikely saviour for an auto-rickshaw driver shielding him from a burst of bullets fired at him by motorcycle-borne assailants following a road rage incident here.
The incident unfolded on Saturday evening on the Rewa Road in the heart of Satna city under the Kolgawan police station limits. It is learnt that three to four men on the motorcycle severely beat the auto-rickshaw driver, Vidyasagar Nishad alias Kallu, with kicks and punches.
The dispute stemmed from a minor collision between the auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle. The accused then fired at the auto-rickshaw driver with a pistol before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, Kallu had his mobile phone in his chest pocket, and the bullet struck the phone, saving his life.
Local residents later informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and took the injured auto-rickshaw driver to the district hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving treatment.
CSP Devendra Singh Chauhan while confirming the incident said that police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested four accused, including Tanishq Singh and three others.
“The pistol used in the incident and an Apache motorcycle have been seized from the accused. The incident occurred due to a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle. Further action is underway," Chauhan said.
Read More: