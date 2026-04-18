Mobile Phone Battery Explosion Triggers Fire In Gujarat's Surendranagar; Couple Charred To Death
Family members have accused the fire brigade of failing to reach the spot in time leading to the death of the couple.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Surendranagar: In a tragic incident reported from Gujarat, a couple was charred to death in a fire incident allegedly sparked by an exploding mobile phone battery here during early hours of Saturday. Relatives accused the concerned fire brigade of failing to reach the spot in time.
The deceased have been identified as Sabirbhai Vora and his wife, Rashidaben Vora. According to the family members, Sabirbhai had placed his mobile phone on charge before going to bed on Friday night. Around 2:00 AM, the mobile phone's battery exploded, initially igniting the sofa and furniture within the house.
At the time, the family members were asleep and remained unaware of the outbreak of the fire. As the flames spread, the entire house became engulfed in fire.
The family immediately contacted the Limbdi Fire Brigade; however, due to a lack of adequate equipment and resources, the Limbdi Fire Brigade team failed to reach the scene for several hours, the family members said. Eventually, the Fire Brigade of the Surendranagar Municipal Corporation was contacted.
An hour later, the Surendranagar team arrived at the site and brought the fire under control; by then, however, Sabirbhai Vora and Rashidaben Vora had already perished. The bodies of both victims have been transported to the Civil Hospital.
Kutubuddin Vora, a relative of the deceased Sabirbhai, stated, "Despite contacting the Limbdi Municipality, the Fire Brigade team did not arrive for two hours. Ultimately, the fire was brought under control only after the Surendranagar team arrived. Due to this negligence, the couple lost their lives." He demanded that the firefighting infrastructure and systems within the Limbdi Municipality be upgraded.
Local MLA and former Cabinet Minister Kiritsinh Rana, accompanied by various political leaders and prominent figures from the Vora community, visited the scene of the tragedy. Limbdi DYSP Vishal Rabari and other administrative officials were also present at the scene.
An investigation has been initiated, and if any negligence is detected, action will be taken against the individuals concerned.
Following the completion of the post-mortem examinations, the bodies have been handed over for final rites. The incident has garnered significant attention against the backdrop of a continuous rise in fire-related incidents within the Surendranagar district.
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