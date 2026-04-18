ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phone Battery Explosion Triggers Fire In Gujarat's Surendranagar; Couple Charred To Death

Surendranagar: In a tragic incident reported from Gujarat, a couple was charred to death in a fire incident allegedly sparked by an exploding mobile phone battery here during early hours of Saturday. Relatives accused the concerned fire brigade of failing to reach the spot in time.

The deceased have been identified as Sabirbhai Vora and his wife, Rashidaben Vora. According to the family members, Sabirbhai had placed his mobile phone on charge before going to bed on Friday night. Around 2:00 AM, the mobile phone's battery exploded, initially igniting the sofa and furniture within the house.

At the time, the family members were asleep and remained unaware of the outbreak of the fire. As the flames spread, the entire house became engulfed in fire.

The family immediately contacted the Limbdi Fire Brigade; however, due to a lack of adequate equipment and resources, the Limbdi Fire Brigade team failed to reach the scene for several hours, the family members said. Eventually, the Fire Brigade of the Surendranagar Municipal Corporation was contacted.

An hour later, the Surendranagar team arrived at the site and brought the fire under control; by then, however, Sabirbhai Vora and Rashidaben Vora had already perished. The bodies of both victims have been transported to the Civil Hospital.