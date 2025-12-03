'Mobile Dependency Emerging As Major Mental Health Challenge', Says Study By Indore Psychiatrist
Dr. Kaustabh Bagul has found that 73% of the country's population is suffering from silent depression, anxiety and various mental illnesses because of mobile dependency
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Indore: Dependence on mobile phones is emerging as a major mental health challenge. The situation has assumed alarming proportions where 73% of the country's population is suffering from silent depression, anxiety and various mental illnesses because of mobile dependency. These are the findings of a study carried out by Indore-based psychiatrist Dr. Kaustubh Bagul.
Dr Bagul recently compiled a survey report on the growing addiction to mobile phones and the resulting illnesses. He disclosed, "This survey report has been prepared on the increasing depression due to mobile phones, and the changes it brings in your daily routine. Many shocking facts have come to light in this report on the basis of which mobile phones can be termed as a silent killer."
He said, "While 73 per cent of people are falling prey to digital dependency, 80 per cent of these youth are suffering from silent depression and anxiety besides diabetes, obesity and hormonal changes."
"According to the survey, people are wasting a total of 1800 hours or 75 days if calculated on a daily basis on mobile phones annually. This is definitely worrying," he said.
Dr. Bagul explained that excessive mobile phone use is not only stealing sleep, but the depression caused by it is also leading to metabolic obesity, hormonal changes and brain behaviour changes.
"The initial symptoms are frequent sleeplessness, waking up at night and sleeping during the day and always feeling heaviness in the body along with a lack of energy in the morning," he said.
The psychiatrist underlined that people need to be cautious about mobile phones. He disclosed that at present seven out of ten patients coming for psychiatric treatment are suffering from mental problems due to mobile addiction.
"Apart from irritability, there is the problem of dopamine reward and the virtual artist (a range of challenges and ethical dilemmas arising from the use of digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, and online platforms in the creation, presentation, and marketing of art and music). People who use mobile phones excessively neither feel like working nor is their mental development possible with time. Not only this, patients of virtual autism are also the result of insomnia caused by mobile phones," he maintained.
Talking about the tendency of people to hand over mobile phones to their children to calm or distract them, he said that this naturally leads to children becoming addicted to mobile phones, which can later prove fatal.
"In future, such children will not be able to do any work on their own. They need the help of a mobile phone or some digital medium for every task. Apart from this, many people give mobile phones to their children while driving a car or while they are busy in some program, due to which children get addicted to watching their favourite cartoons, entertainment programs or porn sites on the mobile phone, and this has adverse consequences in the future," he stressed.
The psychiatry expert has pointed out that mobile phones are no longer just a means of communication but have become a serious public health concern in the Indian context.
According to the study, primarily the risks are neurological, while there are alterations in the biological and hormonal systems during the day. "Panic attacks or increased heart rate, sleep disturbances and disruption of circadian rhythms are common problems when people are not able to use a phone. Patients who are seeing doctors are experiencing increased irritability due to stress, mental exhaustion and are resorting to frequent notification checks," the study said.
In the present times, emotional instability and loneliness because of mobile phones are also factors contributing to mobile addiction. Furthermore, it is impacting the neck, shoulders and spine of the users. When the neck is bent up to 60 degrees while using the mobile phone, an additional 27 kg weight falls on the cervical bone or backbone, the study says.
This research suggests that digital dependence should be defined as a behavioural addiction. It has suggested that the parents can monitor this situation closely in schools or at home, and family rules for technology, along with digital detox and screen time limits are essential.
The study further suggests that mental health counselling and behavioural therapy should be provided to youth and families.
