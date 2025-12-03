ETV Bharat / state

'Mobile Dependency Emerging As Major Mental Health Challenge', Says Study By Indore Psychiatrist

Indore: Dependence on mobile phones is emerging as a major mental health challenge. The situation has assumed alarming proportions where 73% of the country's population is suffering from silent depression, anxiety and various mental illnesses because of mobile dependency. These are the findings of a study carried out by Indore-based psychiatrist Dr. Kaustubh Bagul.

Dr Bagul recently compiled a survey report on the growing addiction to mobile phones and the resulting illnesses. He disclosed, "This survey report has been prepared on the increasing depression due to mobile phones, and the changes it brings in your daily routine. Many shocking facts have come to light in this report on the basis of which mobile phones can be termed as a silent killer."

He said, "While 73 per cent of people are falling prey to digital dependency, 80 per cent of these youth are suffering from silent depression and anxiety besides diabetes, obesity and hormonal changes."

"According to the survey, people are wasting a total of 1800 hours or 75 days if calculated on a daily basis on mobile phones annually. This is definitely worrying," he said.

Dr. Bagul explained that excessive mobile phone use is not only stealing sleep, but the depression caused by it is also leading to metabolic obesity, hormonal changes and brain behaviour changes.

"The initial symptoms are frequent sleeplessness, waking up at night and sleeping during the day and always feeling heaviness in the body along with a lack of energy in the morning," he said.

The psychiatrist underlined that people need to be cautious about mobile phones. He disclosed that at present seven out of ten patients coming for psychiatric treatment are suffering from mental problems due to mobile addiction.

"Apart from irritability, there is the problem of dopamine reward and the virtual artist (a range of challenges and ethical dilemmas arising from the use of digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, and online platforms in the creation, presentation, and marketing of art and music). People who use mobile phones excessively neither feel like working nor is their mental development possible with time. Not only this, patients of virtual autism are also the result of insomnia caused by mobile phones," he maintained.