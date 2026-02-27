ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand On High Alert Yet Again: Multiple Cases Of Mob Violence Erupt Amid Child-Lifting Rumours

By Prashant Kumar

Ranchi: In Jharkhand, rumours of child-lifting and kidnapping have surged in recent weeks yet again, leading to a vicious cycle of mob violence and public panic. As of February 2026, several districts are on high alert following incidents where innocent individuals were attacked on suspicion of being child lifters and based on unverified information.

In the past month, nearly two dozen incidents have been reported in several cities across Jharkhand, where men and women have been brutally beaten on suspicion of being child-lifters. In Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi and elsewhere in Dumka, Pakur, Dhanbad, Chatra, Palamu, Giridih, Bokaro and Jamshedpur such incidents have been reported.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Michaelraj said that all SPs have been asked to look into these cases with due seriousness.

Here are some of the recent incidents

Last week, in Rajganj, Dhanbad, a mob caught a young man on rumours of being a child lifter and beat him severely with sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

In Dhanbad's Bankapur police station jurisdiction, a transgender was severely beaten on suspicion of child theft. Investigation revealed that before Holi, the transgender person had been going door to door asking for donations.

In Dhanbad's East Basuriya, a mob mistook three women for child-lifters and severely beat them. When a police team went to rescue them, the police faced a violent mob.

In Giridih, Bengabad police station area, villagers caught a woman and a middle-aged man on suspicion of child theft. Both were severely beaten. The police were eventually informed of the incident, following which they were rescued.

In Koderma's Markacho police station area, a young man was beaten on suspicion of being a child-lifter. Police arrived at the scene and saved the young man. Later, investigation revealed that the young man was mentally disturbed and was wandering in the village.

Similar incidents have been reported from Ranchi, Mccluskieganj, Dhanbad's Baghmara, Bermo, Bokaro, Pindrajora, Piparwar police station area of ​​Chatra district, Chas area of Bokaro and from Dimna Chowk in Jamshedpur.