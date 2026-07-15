ETV Bharat / state

Mob Vandalises Assam Rifles Camp, Torches Vehicles After Search Operation Conducted In Manipur

Imphal: A mob hurled stones, vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and set three vehicles of security personnel on fire in Manipur's Senapati district, hours after a search operation was conducted in an area, officials said on Wednesday. The violence occurred at the district town camp of the paramilitary force at 9.30 am on Tuesday when the mob attacked the barrack, they said.

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, nearly 2 kms west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation were launched by the Assam Rifles, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

"Intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established Ceasefire Ground Rules," the official said, adding that the reported violations were formally informed to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG).

During the course of the operation, the Assam Rifles columns approached Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, and residents, including women, obstructed them, it said. As tensions escalated, reports emerged at around 9 pm that a large crowd gathered in Senapati town and prepared to march towards the Assam Rifles camp, the official said.