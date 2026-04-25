Mob Surrounds Police Station After Girl 'Sexually Harassed' By 40-Year-Old In Gujarat; Several Injured In Lathi-Charge
The incident took place under the Althan Police Station jurisdiction where the accused tried to molest the girl while she was returning home from tuition.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Surat: A 40-year-old man was beaten to pulp by locals after he allegedly attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl returning home after her tuition classes in Gujarat's Surat. Police resorted to lathicharge after agitated locals surrounded the police station even as the accused has been booked under relevant sections of law.
Nidhi Thakur, DCP, Surat City Police said that at around 8 PM in the jurisdiction of the Althan Police Station in Surat, an attempt was made to molest a minor girl who was returning from her coaching class. The coaching class teacher and bystanders informed the police, apprehended the accused, and brought him to the police station, Thakur said.
“The accused is currently in our custody, and a formal complaint is being registered. Legal action will be initiated against the accused," added the police officer.
It is understood that the accused Mohammed Aziz tried to molest the girl while she was returning from her tuition classes near Atlanta Mall. When the girl raised an alarm, bystanders immediately rushed to the spot. The locals apprehended the accused, and before the police could arrive, subjected him to a severe beating.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a vehicle from the 112 Control Room reached the spot. However, the public's fury was so intense that they dragged the accused—who had already been seated inside the police van—back out and beat him once again. The police managed to extricate the accused from the crowd and transport him to the police station only with great difficulty.
Following the incident, a crowd of over 4,000 people surrounded the Althan Police Station late at night demanding stern punishment for the accused. Observing that the situation was spiraling out of control due to the sloganeering and the sheer size of the crowd, the police resorted to lathi-charge. Several individuals sustained injuries during this police action and have been admitted to Nirmal Hospital, located at Majura Gate, for treatment.
On Saturday, the police brought the accused to the crime scene under heavy security to conduct a reconstruction of the incident. It is understood that during this reconstruction process conducted by the police, the accused was even attacked with a knife by the angry locals.
Currently, strict police security arrangements have been deployed across the entire area; a case has been registered against the accused under stringent sections of the law—including the POCSO Act—and further investigation is underway.
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