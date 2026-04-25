ETV Bharat / state

Mob Surrounds Police Station After Girl 'Sexually Harassed' By 40-Year-Old In Gujarat; Several Injured In Lathi-Charge

Surat: A 40-year-old man was beaten to pulp by locals after he allegedly attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl returning home after her tuition classes in Gujarat's Surat. Police resorted to lathicharge after agitated locals surrounded the police station even as the accused has been booked under relevant sections of law.

Nidhi Thakur, DCP, Surat City Police said that at around 8 PM in the jurisdiction of the Althan Police Station in Surat, an attempt was made to molest a minor girl who was returning from her coaching class. The coaching class teacher and bystanders informed the police, apprehended the accused, and brought him to the police station, Thakur said.

“The accused is currently in our custody, and a formal complaint is being registered. Legal action will be initiated against the accused," added the police officer.

It is understood that the accused Mohammed Aziz tried to molest the girl while she was returning from her tuition classes near Atlanta Mall. When the girl raised an alarm, bystanders immediately rushed to the spot. The locals apprehended the accused, and before the police could arrive, subjected him to a severe beating.