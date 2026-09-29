ETV Bharat / state

Tilak Nagar Confrontation Takes New Turn; Mob Catches Delhi Police Head Constable In Plainclothes During Kejriwal's Monday Visit

New Delhi: The political confrontation between the opposition AAP and the ruling BJP over Tilak Nagar in Delhi — which had flared up on Sunday after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slapped a protester on camera during a road inspection visit — took a fresh turn on Monday evening, after a Delhi Police head constable was allegedly beaten by AAP workers as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the area.

AAP workers alleged that the Delhi Police personnel was recording a video of the visit while he was in plainclothes. A video of the incident is also rapidly going viral on social media.

It began with AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal visiting Tilak Nagar in the aftermath of Sunday's flare-up, which involved allegations of irregularities in road construction work in the area. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, local MLA Jarnail Singh, and several other party leaders and workers.

Amid the heavy crowd and commotion, a Delhi Police head constable in plainclothes began recording the scene on an as yet unidentified device. AAP party workers surrounded him and a scuffle began. Eyewitnesses stated that a heated altercation broke out between the cop and the workers, all of which was also captured on camera. Now, allegations are being levelled against the AAP for "taking law into their own hands and disrespecting the police".