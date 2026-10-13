ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Mob Attack Suspected In Palakkad Beggar's Murder; 5 taken into Custody

Palakkad: Five people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a beggar at Moolathara in Palakkad district, raising concerns about violence against vulnerable people in Keralam. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night in front of a toddy shop near Moolathara Dam.

Local residents found the man dead on Sunday morning and alerted the Meenakshipuram police. The body was sent to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that the death was a homicide.

Chittoor DySP Saseendran said five people had been taken into custody and were being questioned. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the murder, while the motive and the victim’s identity remain unclear. Investigators are also examining whether more people were involved.

The incident brings back memories of the 2018 mob lynching of Madhu, a tribal man from Attappady in Palakkad district. Madhu was assaulted by a group of people who accused him of theft. His death sparked widespread outrage and renewed debate over violence against marginalised communities.