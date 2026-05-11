ETV Bharat / state

Mob Assaults Man Over Interfaith Relationship At Bhopal Hotel; Woman Cites Consent

Bhopal: A youth was subjected to physical assault and public humiliation by a group of activists at a hotel in Bhopal’s Govindpura area over his relationship with a woman from a different religious community, police said on Monday.

The youth reportedly faced humiliation and physical abuse at the hands of a group of activists from a hotel in the Bhopal city's Govindpura locality due to his association with a girl from another faith community, according to the police. The youth was beaten up and made to smear himself in cow dung and ink after which the police intervened to save him and his lady companion.

As per the police sources, the entire episode took place after the activists from an organisation having right wing ideology learnt about the couple's stay in the hotel. The activists entered the hotel premises and forcibly dragged the couple out of their room where they thrashed the youth while staging a protest demonstration inside the hotel.

According to Bhopal Police Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar, after receiving the report, a team from the police station of Govindpura arrived at the spot and safely escorted the two persons. After probing into the case further, it became clear that the girl residing in Ayodhyanagar was having relationship with the man for the last five years.