MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Refuses To Admit To Guilt In 2008 Riot Case
Raj Thackeray and MNS workers were accused of targeting candidates from Bihar and UP who had come to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board exam.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST|
Updated : December 11, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Thane: There was heavy police deployment outside the Thane court as nearly 400 workers and supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came in his support. Thackeray had come to depose before the Chief Judicial Magistrate AV Kulkarni in Thane.
Raj Thackeray and his party workers have been accused of targeting candidates from North India, specifically, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who had come to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam in 2008.
The court framed charges against Thackeray and seven other accused - Akash Rajendra Kale, Santosh Nivruti Thakre, Vishal Suresh Kamble, Kailash Prakash Chaube, Ganesh Prakash Chaube, Shailesh Parasmal Jain, Nilesh Baliram Ghone, some who were absconding till they were summoned to appear before the court on Thursday.
When Judge Kulkarni asked the MNS chief of his role in the rioting case, he pleaded 'not guilty'. According to Thane police, there were nearly 400 supporters in support of Raj Thackeray, and posters and hoardings were seen across Thane city in support of the MNS President.
Although the riots case was of 2008, the chargesheet was filed much later, in 2019. All eight accused remained present on Thursday, including Raj Thackeray. The judge posted the next hearing for December 16, 2025.
In 2018, 54 cases were registered against Raj Thackeray after the MNS workers rioted against the North Indian candidates who had come to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams. At that time, Thackeray was granted bail on a surety of ₹ one lakh.
Following a Bombay High Court directive, Thackeray had surrendered before the court in June 2009, after his anticipatory bail was set aside. However, the High Court at that time ruled against his custodial interrogation, saying it was not necessary. However, the judge had upheld the Maharashtra government's contention that the earlier anticipatory bail granted by a Lower Court was unnecessary. After that, the charges were framed, and Thackeray was called to depose on December 11.
MNS workers believe this move comes just before the Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) elections when the alliance talks between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray have begun.
Immediately after the court appearance, Raj Thackeray went to the government Rest House in Thane, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Rajan Vichare went to meet him. This meeting has given rise to more talks regarding an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. This comes immediately after Shiv Sena leader and close aide of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Naresh Mhaske, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Read More