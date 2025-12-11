ETV Bharat / state

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Refuses To Admit To Guilt In 2008 Riot Case

Thane: There was heavy police deployment outside the Thane court as nearly 400 workers and supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came in his support. Thackeray had come to depose before the Chief Judicial Magistrate AV Kulkarni in Thane.

Raj Thackeray and his party workers have been accused of targeting candidates from North India, specifically, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who had come to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam in 2008.

The court framed charges against Thackeray and seven other accused - Akash Rajendra Kale, Santosh Nivruti Thakre, Vishal Suresh Kamble, Kailash Prakash Chaube, Ganesh Prakash Chaube, Shailesh Parasmal Jain, Nilesh Baliram Ghone, some who were absconding till they were summoned to appear before the court on Thursday.

When Judge Kulkarni asked the MNS chief of his role in the rioting case, he pleaded 'not guilty'. According to Thane police, there were nearly 400 supporters in support of Raj Thackeray, and posters and hoardings were seen across Thane city in support of the MNS President.

Although the riots case was of 2008, the chargesheet was filed much later, in 2019. All eight accused remained present on Thursday, including Raj Thackeray. The judge posted the next hearing for December 16, 2025.