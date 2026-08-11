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MNNIT Allahabad Assistant Professor Arrested For 'Raping' BTech Student

Prayagraj: A teacher of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj was arrested for allegedly raping a BTech student on the pretext of academic assistance, police said on Tuesday.

The student lodged a police complaint, alleging that Saugato Ray, Assistant Professor of the Computer Science Department, had summoned her to his residence to help her with her studies and allegedly raped her. Acting swiftly on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused teacher.

In her complaint, she said that her mother and sister had visited Prayagraj last week and spoken to the teacher about academic assistance. Later, the family was also invited to dinner by him and he began calling her to his residence for study-related matters.