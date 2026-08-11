MNNIT Allahabad Assistant Professor Arrested For 'Raping' BTech Student
The student told police that her mother and sister had requested the accused to help her in her studies when they visited Prayagraj last week.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Prayagraj: A teacher of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj was arrested for allegedly raping a BTech student on the pretext of academic assistance, police said on Tuesday.
The student lodged a police complaint, alleging that Saugato Ray, Assistant Professor of the Computer Science Department, had summoned her to his residence to help her with her studies and allegedly raped her. Acting swiftly on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused teacher.
In her complaint, she said that her mother and sister had visited Prayagraj last week and spoken to the teacher about academic assistance. Later, the family was also invited to dinner by him and he began calling her to his residence for study-related matters.
"A case was immediately registered under relevant sections based on the student's written complaint and the accused assistant professor, Saugato Ray, was arrested. A medical examination of the student is being conducted, and a thorough investigation is underway. The accused is being produced before the court and further legal action is being taken," Virendra Singh Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO), Shivkuti, said.
According to the complainant, after her family returned home on August 6, the accused asked her to download Snapchat on her phone and started making inappropriate remarks late at night under the pretext of discussing academic doubts.
"On August 9, at around 1 pm, he summoned her to his room for some academic assistance. Upon her arrival, the accused attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he threatened to fail her in the exam and allegedly raped her." the complainant told police.
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