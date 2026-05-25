Man Quits Plum Saudi Job, Starts Fish Farm With Friend In Bihar; Duo Save 25 Lakh In A Year
Ashutosh Singh gave up his high-paying job in Saudi Arabia to embark on a venture involving fish farming in Bhojpur district, reports Alok Kumar Bharti.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Bhojpur: Walking the road less travelled, Ashutosh Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district gave up his high-paying MNC job to team up with his friend to pursue their dream of becoming self-reliant through fish farming in Bihar.
Before taking up this new venture, Ashutosh was employed with a multi-national conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, drawing an annual salary of around Rs 40 lakh. His bold decision to leave behind his plum job to tread the path of self-reliance could become a source of inspiration for the youth of Bihar and beyond.
Driven by the desire to give back to society, Ashutosh joined hands with his friend Avinash Kumar to take up farming of 12 different fish species across a 20-acre plot at Suhni village in Udwantnagar block in Bihar's Bhojpur district.
Avinash, a resident of Kishori Lal Chowk in Madhubani, completed his studies in Industrial Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT). Despite having the requisite qualification, Avinash decided not to chase jobs and took a plunge into the world of fish farming.
Their modern fish-farming project has created a buzz not only in the district but also in other parts of Bihar, a state that witnesses a large-scale migration of youth in search of work due to a dearth of employment opportunities.
The story of Avinash and Ashutosh -- in their thirties -- is one of friendship, hard work, and a deep-seated desire to do something unique and meaningful that could contribute towards Bihar's economic progress.
Their primary objective is to ensure that Bihar does not have to depend on other states like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal for its fish requirements. By presenting a fresh paradigm of entrepreneurship through this business partnership, they ventured into the field of fish farming.
A Year of Dedicated Effort
To begin with, they travelled to various parts of the country and spent nearly a year meticulously learning every intricate detail and nuance of fish farming. During this period, they conducted several small-scale experiments, learned from their mistakes, and gained comprehensive experience. Once their confidence grew, they launched large-scale operations at Suhni village in Bhojpur district.
"Fish farming is often unfeasible in our area due to frequent flooding. Therefore, acting on the advice of friends, we initiated this venture by leasing 20 acres of land at Suhni village, Bhojpur, at an annual rent of Rs 600,000," Avinash said.
Today, within this 20-acre expanse, 18 large, scientifically designed ponds have been constructed, producing 12 different varieties of fish. This is not merely a conventional farm; rather, it is a highly organised project operated through a blend of modern technology and superior management practices. Here, special emphasis is laid on the fish's diet, water quality, and overall care.
Bumper Production and Supply
The fruits of their hard work are evident in the fact that fish are harvested and supplied regularly for five days every month. Approximately 10 quintals of fish are dispatched daily to the Arrah market, generating a consistently robust and substantial income. The entrepreneurial spirit and business partnership shared by these two individuals have today become a shining example in the region.
According to Avinash, their primary focus now lies on minimising operational costs while maximising profits. To achieve this, they are actively working on implementing new technologies and refining their management systems to scale up the business.
"If costs can be effectively controlled, fish farming can prove to be an immensely profitable enterprise. Through this fish farming venture, we currently generate an annual net profit of about Rs 25 lakh," he said.
Today, Avinash and Ashutosh are recognised as among the most successful fish farmers in Bhojpur district. In fact, the State Fisheries Department has also expressed keen interest in integrating their project with various government schemes. Their genuine friendship has enabled them to collectively achieve a remarkable milestone.
Avinash and Ashutosh have proven that if one possesses a positive mindset and directs their hard work in the right direction, nothing is impossible. Through their remarkable entrepreneurial endeavours, they have demonstrated that even while living in a village, one can turn big dreams into reality. Their success story has become a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young people across Bihar.
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