ETV Bharat / state

Man Quits Plum Saudi Job, Starts Fish Farm With Friend In Bihar; Duo Save 25 Lakh In A Year

A pond in the fishery of Ashutosh Singh and Avinash Kumar at Suhni village in Bhojpur district. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhojpur: Walking the road less travelled, Ashutosh Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district gave up his high-paying MNC job to team up with his friend to pursue their dream of becoming self-reliant through fish farming in Bihar.

Before taking up this new venture, Ashutosh was employed with a multi-national conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, drawing an annual salary of around Rs 40 lakh. His bold decision to leave behind his plum job to tread the path of self-reliance could become a source of inspiration for the youth of Bihar and beyond.

Driven by the desire to give back to society, Ashutosh joined hands with his friend Avinash Kumar to take up farming of 12 different fish species across a 20-acre plot at Suhni village in Udwantnagar block in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Avinash, a resident of Kishori Lal Chowk in Madhubani, completed his studies in Industrial Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT). Despite having the requisite qualification, Avinash decided not to chase jobs and took a plunge into the world of fish farming.

Their modern fish-farming project has created a buzz not only in the district but also in other parts of Bihar, a state that witnesses a large-scale migration of youth in search of work due to a dearth of employment opportunities.

The story of Avinash and Ashutosh -- in their thirties -- is one of friendship, hard work, and a deep-seated desire to do something unique and meaningful that could contribute towards Bihar's economic progress.

Their primary objective is to ensure that Bihar does not have to depend on other states like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal for its fish requirements. By presenting a fresh paradigm of entrepreneurship through this business partnership, they ventured into the field of fish farming.

A Year of Dedicated Effort