MLAs Should Allocate 20 Pc Of LAD Fund For Govt Schools In Rajasthan: Education Minister Dilawar

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has written to all legislators requesting them to allocate 20 per cent of their MLA Local Area Development Fund for repair and construction works in government school buildings across the state. The minister said the support was crucial to address widespread structural damage and ensure the safety of students.

The minister informed legislators that the chief minister had said that 20 per cent of the MLA fund would be spent annually on school infrastructure under the "Vidhayak Shiksha Ka Saathi Yojana".

"In his letter, Dilawar said the state government had conducted a technical survey of government school buildings, which revealed that 3,768 schools had entire structures in dilapidated condition, while 83,783 classrooms and 16,765 toilets were found unsafe," according to a statement on Tuesday.