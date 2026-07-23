ETV Bharat / state

MLAs Clash In Bihar Assembly Over Paper Leaks, Vandalism At Patna Students' Protest

Patna: The treasury and Opposition benches almost came to blows in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday during the ongoing monsoon session over students' protests and the violence associated with it. They were stopped by the marshals, who built a physical barrier to separate them.

As the ruckus continued and the two sides maintained aggressive postures, Speaker Prem Kumar adjourned the House till 2 pm to allow the situation to calm down.

The clash erupted as soon as the House assembled at 11 am, when the Opposition raised the issue of paper leaks, protest by students in Patna on Wednesday, and the lathicharge by police on them.

Incidentally, scores of journalists were beaten up by the protestors and vehicles of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, and leaders were attacked and vandalised. The police were lenient, possibly on the instructions of their senior officials.

The agitators had run amok across central Patna during the protest and tried to storm the legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's official residence at 1 Aney Marg and the Lok Bhavan. However, the police had finally resorted to mild caning to disperse the agitators and control the situation.