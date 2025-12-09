ETV Bharat / state

A Simple Couple With A Big Heart: MLA's Teacher-Wife Continues Anganwadi Job, Firm On Serving Children

Belagavi/Belgaum: She is the wife of an MLA but has never left her Anganwadi job. For this couple, life remains very simple. They have no children of their own, yet they see their world in the little ones they teach. This is the story of Khanapur BJP MLA Vittal Halgekar and his wife, Rukmini, who have become well known in their constituency for their simplicity and dedication.

Vittal retired as a teacher barely four months before he was elected to the Karnataka Assembly. Rukmini continued to work as an Anganwadi teacher even after her husband became a legislator. For her, shaping the future of children is a privilege, not a burden. Many wonder what makes this couple so different.

Rukmini has always lived a simple life. Unlike many who adopt a new lifestyle when their spouse enters public office, she has maintained her routine. Every morning, she walks to the Anganwadi centre and spends the day teaching and helping children. She is committed to ensuring that government schemes reach families who need them most.

Rukmini has been working in Anganwadis for over three decades. She has been teaching at Anganwadi Centre No. 149 in Thopinakatti village for the past seven years. Before this, she worked at the Lokoli Anganwadi from 2011 to 2018. Earlier, she served as a teacher at the Balwadi run by the Sri Mahalakshmi Group of Educational Institutions in Thopinakatti between 1992 and 2011. Her entire career has been dedicated to early childhood education.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said that she completed her teacher training course before her marriage in 1991. "I have been working as a teacher since 1992. Even after my husband became an MLA, I never thought of quitting. Like every other Anganwadi teacher, I report to work at 9 AM and return home at 4.30 PM. I teach children through play and activity. I also help families access government schemes like Bhagyalakshmi, Gruhalakshmi and Mathru Vandana," she said.

Rukmini openly shares that she and her husband do not have children of their own. "Many people tell me to resign since my husband is an MLA. But I don’t want to leave this job. I see my children in these Anganwadi kids. I want to continue working until I retire," she said.