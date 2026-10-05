ETV Bharat / state

MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges BJP Twice Offered Him Ministerial Posts, Countering Claims Made By Nitesh Rane

While leading the students protests in Pune, NCP (SCP) legislator, Rohit Pawar told ETV Bharat, he has been twice offered a ministerial post by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: As students' protests in Pune demanding the resignation of Vivek Bhimanwar as Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), intensify, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has been leading these protests since last five days.

There are three groups of students protesting at three different spots in Pune city. While a group first began protest on the SM Joshi bridge, there now are two other groups making different demands. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in to speak to the government on behalf of the students.

Sitting at the protest site, Rohit Pawar addressed the problems faced by the students and the recent remarks made by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane.

Nitesh had stated that Rohit Pawar is his friend and might serve well as a minister with him in their government in future. When asked about this, Rohit Pawar told ETV Bharat, "I had the opportunity to join the BJP and become a minister in the past as well. It's not new. I received offers from the BJP twice—once after Ajit Pawar's passing and after the 2024 elections."

Rohit, however, claimed that he turned down the offer due to the ideological clashes between what the BJP believes in, which he claims is contrary to the principles he stands for.