ETV Bharat / state

MLA Receives Alleged Threats From Fugitive Gangster Prince Khan; Police Bulldoze His Wasseypur Property

Dhanbad: Fugitive gangster Prince Khan has once again come under the spotlight after Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee alleged that he received extortion demands and death threats from the gangster.

Meanwhile, acting on a court order, Dhanbad Police launched the attachment and confiscation of Prince's home in Wasseypur. Police arrived at his home with a JCB.

Arup Chatterjee claimed that he received extortion demands through video calls, audio calls and text messages on his mobile phone. He alleged that the caller also threatened to kill him if the demand was not met. The legislator said he had informed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar about the threats.

Chatterjee said he would not be intimidated by such threats and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Police Begin Attachment Proceedings