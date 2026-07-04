MLA Receives Alleged Threats From Fugitive Gangster Prince Khan; Police Bulldoze His Wasseypur Property
Following a court order, Dhanbad Police began attachment proceedings at Prince Khan's house while probing fresh extortion allegations against the fugitive.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Dhanbad: Fugitive gangster Prince Khan has once again come under the spotlight after Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee alleged that he received extortion demands and death threats from the gangster.
Meanwhile, acting on a court order, Dhanbad Police launched the attachment and confiscation of Prince's home in Wasseypur. Police arrived at his home with a JCB.
Arup Chatterjee claimed that he received extortion demands through video calls, audio calls and text messages on his mobile phone. He alleged that the caller also threatened to kill him if the demand was not met. The legislator said he had informed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar about the threats.
Chatterjee said he would not be intimidated by such threats and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
Police Begin Attachment Proceedings
Prabhat Kumar said police have initiated an investigation based on the MLA's complaint and that necessary legal action is underway. Separately, following a court order, Dhanbad Police launched attachment and confiscation proceedings against Prince Khan's house in Wasseypur under the supervision of City SP Ritwik Srivastava.
A police team, accompanied by a JCB excavator and traditional drums, reached the property and began the operation after evacuating the building.
SP Ritwik said the structure had become severely dilapidated and posed a safety risk as children frequently played nearby. He added that the building's construction also did not conform to approved norms.
"Keeping public safety in mind and in compliance with the court's directions, action is being carried out with the help of a JCB. Further proceedings will continue as per the court's orders," Srivastava said.
Police said the legal process against the absconding gangster will continue in accordance with the court's directions.
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