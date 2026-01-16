ETV Bharat / state

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s Friend Booked For Revealing Identity Of Victim In Third Rape Case

Pathanamthitta: Police have registered a case against Fenin Ninan, a close associate of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, for allegedly revealing the identity of a victim whose complaint led to the legislator's arrest. Ninan, who is also a Youth Congress leader, disclosed the details of the case in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to Ninan, Pathanamthitta cyber police have booked him under non-bailable offences, alleging that he revealed the complainant’s identity and posted objectionable content on social media.

"Anyone who has read my posts will understand that I neither revealed the complainant’s identity nor made any obscene remarks about her," he said.

Ninan said he would not step back merely because a case had been registered against him. "This is political persecution. I will face the case." He added that he would approach the court seeking bail and also move the Kerala High Court challenging the legal validity of the FIR.

On Thursday, Ninan had shared WhatsApp chats on his social media accounts, claiming they were exchanges between him and the victim, and raised allegations against her. He alleged that the victim had approached him in October 2025 seeking to meet Mamkootathil.

In response, the victim on Friday released an audio clip, claiming that Ninan had first contacted her through Instagram and befriended her. She alleged that only selective portions of the chats were made public by Ninan to create a misleading narrative.