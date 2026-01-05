ETV Bharat / state

MLA Antony Raju Loses Assembly Seat After Conviction For Evidence Tampering In Drug Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Minister Antony Raju, who represents the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, has been disqualified from the Kerala Legislative Assembly following his conviction in a 1990 drug seizure case. He was convicted for tampering with evidence.

The Secretariat of the Kerala Legislature issued a notification on Monday about his disqualification. The seat has fallen vacant with effect from January 3, 2026, the day the member of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment by the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I Court, Nedumangad, in the case.

With the conviction, he stands disqualified under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and as per Supreme Court rulings. The case relates to alleged tampering of evidence connected to a 1990 drug seizure at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

In that incident, 61.5 grams of hashish was seized from an Australian national. Raju, who was a junior lawyer at that time, had appeared for the accused. The court found that evidence in the case was tampered with, especially an undergarment which was a crucial piece of evidence. Along with Raju, K S Jose, a former court clerk, was also convicted.

Both were found guilty under several sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence. Raju was awarded multiple sentences, the highest being three years. Jose was sentenced to one year's imprisonment, apart from other punishments.