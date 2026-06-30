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MK Stalin's Mother Dayalu Ammal Hospitalised

Ammal had previously been hospitalised for health issues in March 2025, and she was released after treatment.

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:18 AM IST

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Chennai: Dayalu Ammal, the mother of DMK leader M.K. Stalin, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday due to health issues.

According to sources, the 95-year-old Ammal was admitted to Apollo Hospital after age-related health complications cropped up. Her family members—including former Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin, as well as the Leader of the Opposition and her grandson, Udhayanidhi Stalin—visited her in the hospital and sought the latest updates from the doctors about the treatment being provided.

Since the passing of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi in 2018, Dayalu Ammal has experienced health issues, requiring periodic hospitalisations for treatment before returning home.

Ammal had previously been hospitalised for health issues in March 2025, and she was released after treatment. Amidst these recurring health issues, Dayalu Ammal had been receiving necessary medical care at Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai.

TAGGED:

DAYALU AMMAL HOSPITALISED
MK STALINS MOTHER HOSPITALISED

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