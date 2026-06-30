ETV Bharat / state

MK Stalin's Mother Dayalu Ammal Hospitalised

Chennai: Dayalu Ammal, the mother of DMK leader M.K. Stalin, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday due to health issues.

According to sources, the 95-year-old Ammal was admitted to Apollo Hospital after age-related health complications cropped up. Her family members—including former Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin, as well as the Leader of the Opposition and her grandson, Udhayanidhi Stalin—visited her in the hospital and sought the latest updates from the doctors about the treatment being provided.