MK Stalin's Family Should Leave DMK To Save Party, Says Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmalkumar
Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmalkumar criticized DMK chief MK Stalin and his family, while defending TVK's government and condemning alleged bribery attempts.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law R. Nirmalkumar has criticised the family of former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, saying they should leave the party to save it. He also slammed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to save the party.
"To save the DMK, the family of party leader MK Stalin, and to save the AIADMK, the party's general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami should leave the party. Only then can the parties be saved to some extent,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Taramani, Chennai.
Nirmalkumar today laid the foundation stone of the Law College hostel at the Dr Ambedkar Law University campus, where arrangements have been made to accommodate 240 students. A hostel for girls will also be started in Chennai soon.
Speaking on accountability under the new government, Nirmalkumar assured that Chief Minister Vijay will take unbiased action against any wrongdoers. “There will be no compromise even as thousands are joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) across districts,” he said.
Nirmalkumar claimed several TVK MLAs were approached by alleged associates of Senthilbalaji and offered each up to Rs 50 crore and told them the DMK intended to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in the next Assembly session and asked them to vote in support of it.
“How dare the DMK leader claim the TVK government will fall in 30 days? Is he implying that anyone can be bought with crores of money? Even after five years as Chief Minister, he has achieved nothing,” he said.
The TVK leader said that the party has 120 members in the assembly with the support of alliances, but still the DMK leader is engaging in such activities with Senthilbalaji. “He is troubling this government every day. But we will continue to do the work of the people. No matter what they do, we will not be afraid. We will only be afraid of the people,” he said.
When asked about the criticism that an actor has become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, he said, “Everyone knows how the DMK talked about MGR and Jayalalithaa for 50 years. Now Edappadi Palaniswami is talking about what the DMK has written. He has no right to talk about the chief minister."
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