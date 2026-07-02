ETV Bharat / state

MK Stalin's Family Should Leave DMK To Save Party, Says Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmalkumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law R. Nirmalkumar has criticised the family of former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, saying they should leave the party to save it. He also slammed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to save the party.

"To save the DMK, the family of party leader MK Stalin, and to save the AIADMK, the party's general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami should leave the party. Only then can the parties be saved to some extent,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Taramani, Chennai.

Nirmalkumar today laid the foundation stone of the Law College hostel at the Dr Ambedkar Law University campus, where arrangements have been made to accommodate 240 students. A hostel for girls will also be started in Chennai soon.

Speaking on accountability under the new government, Nirmalkumar assured that Chief Minister Vijay will take unbiased action against any wrongdoers. “There will be no compromise even as thousands are joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) across districts,” he said.