'We Will Come Back To Form The Government', Says CM M K Stalin
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the DMK will return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday projected confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will return to power again. Speaking on the final day of the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Stalin reflected on his government's five-year journey and outlined his vision for the future.
Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, "I am confident that tomorrow's Tamil Nadu will definitely welcome us with open arms. The Dravidian model 2.0 government that we are going to form tomorrow will be to the point where we will surpass our achievements. I assure you, we will win again, we will come back to form the government. We will come back and continue to implement the plans for the Tamil people," he said.
Recalling the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin said he had both happiness and concern when the DMK formed the government. "When we won and formed our government, there was happiness on one side, but on the other side, I also felt a sense of concern. I wondered how I would shoulder this responsibility. Would I be able to fulfil the promises? Would I be able to govern in a manner that the people desire?" he said.
He said the administration had faced a lack of cooperation from the Union Government, but still ensured balanced development across sectors. He said that despite financial challenges, several welfare schemes and legislative measures had been implemented.
The Chief Minister said five financial statements had been presented in the past five years, including the interim financial statement and the interim financial statement for the agriculture budget this year. He appreciated the discussions held in the House and praised Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu for their statements and replies.
Stalin said he had governed over the last five years following the principles of rationalism, social justice and state autonomy. He expressed satisfaction that the Dravidian model government had functioned effectively during this period.
"I feel that I have handled the responsibility given to me very well. Many who sat on this historic seat before me, even though they are not with us today, are all worthy of admiration," the Chief Minister said. He said leadership required patience, moderation, tolerance, decisiveness and dedication, and added that he had tried to uphold these qualities.
"I have considered all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu as my constituencies and have worked without distinguishing between those who voted for us and those who did not. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Tamil Nadu for giving me this great opportunity," Stalin added.
The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of the Kolathur constituency for electing him. He recalled the centenary celebrations of the Assembly in 2021 and thanked former President Ram Nath Kovind for attending the event and unveiling the portrait of late CM M Karunanidhi.
Stalin wished senior Assembly member Durai Murugan, who is undergoing treatment after hip surgery, a speedy recovery and thanked him for his role in guiding debates in the House.
He also thanked Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, other party leaders and allies for their cooperation. "I express my gratitude to all the members who have always shown me love and affection, regardless of the ruling party or the opposition," the Chief Minister noted.
On his ties with Governor R N Ravi, Stalin said that there is no personal difference between them. "If the self-respect of the Tamils is severely damaged, no matter who it is, I will be the first person to raise my voice. Keeping the Tamil culture in mind, I express my gratitude to the Governor at this time, he said.
After the Assembly session concluded, Stalin told reporters that the government had fulfilled its electoral promises during its five-year tenure. "We have implemented satisfactory plans during the five-year rule. DMK will come to power again. We have fully fulfilled all the promises made during the election period," the Chief Minister said.
