ETV Bharat / state

'We Will Come Back To Form The Government', Says CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday projected confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will return to power again. Speaking on the final day of the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Stalin reflected on his government's five-year journey and outlined his vision for the future.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, "I am confident that tomorrow's Tamil Nadu will definitely welcome us with open arms. The Dravidian model 2.0 government that we are going to form tomorrow will be to the point where we will surpass our achievements. I assure you, we will win again, we will come back to form the government. We will come back and continue to implement the plans for the Tamil people," he said.

Recalling the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin said he had both happiness and concern when the DMK formed the government. "When we won and formed our government, there was happiness on one side, but on the other side, I also felt a sense of concern. I wondered how I would shoulder this responsibility. Would I be able to fulfil the promises? Would I be able to govern in a manner that the people desire?" he said.

He said the administration had faced a lack of cooperation from the Union Government, but still ensured balanced development across sectors. He said that despite financial challenges, several welfare schemes and legislative measures had been implemented.

The Chief Minister said five financial statements had been presented in the past five years, including the interim financial statement and the interim financial statement for the agriculture budget this year. He appreciated the discussions held in the House and praised Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu for their statements and replies.

Stalin said he had governed over the last five years following the principles of rationalism, social justice and state autonomy. He expressed satisfaction that the Dravidian model government had functioned effectively during this period.

"I feel that I have handled the responsibility given to me very well. Many who sat on this historic seat before me, even though they are not with us today, are all worthy of admiration," the Chief Minister said. He said leadership required patience, moderation, tolerance, decisiveness and dedication, and added that he had tried to uphold these qualities.