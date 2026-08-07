Mizoram: Woman Gets 12 Years In Jail For Forcing Minor Daughter Into Prostitution
Fast Track Court Judge R Vanlalena convicted the woman after finding her guilty of sexually exploiting her daughter between January 2023 and July 2024.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:14 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST
Aizawl: A fast-track court in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old woman to 12 years' imprisonment for repeatedly forcing her minor daughter into prostitution in exchange for cash and liquor.
Fast Track Court Judge R Vanlalena convicted the woman after finding her guilty of sexually exploiting her daughter between January 2023 and July 2024.
According to the prosecution, the woman repeatedly sent the minor to non-local truck drivers and railway construction workers in return for Rs 500 and alcohol.
Police arrested the woman after the victim's grandmother lodged a complaint at Kawnpui police station on August 5, 2024.
Police arrested an 80-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the exploitation. During the trial, the court examined seven witnesses, including the survivor. Relying on witness testimonies, medical evidence and the findings of the investigating team, the court found the accused guilty.
The court sentenced the woman to five years' imprisonment under Section 96 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), another five years under Section 98 of the BNS, and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act for forcing a minor to consume alcohol.
The sentences will run consecutively, taking the total jail term to 12 years. She was also fined Rs 15,000, with an additional six months' imprisonment in default of payment. Proceedings against the co-accused were abated after his death on February 3 this year before the trial concluded.