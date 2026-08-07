ETV Bharat / state

Mizoram: Woman Gets 12 Years In Jail For Forcing Minor Daughter Into Prostitution

Aizawl: A fast-track court in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old woman to 12 years' imprisonment for repeatedly forcing her minor daughter into prostitution in exchange for cash and liquor.

Fast Track Court Judge R Vanlalena convicted the woman after finding her guilty of sexually exploiting her daughter between January 2023 and July 2024.

According to the prosecution, the woman repeatedly sent the minor to non-local truck drivers and railway construction workers in return for Rs 500 and alcohol.

Police arrested the woman after the victim's grandmother lodged a complaint at Kawnpui police station on August 5, 2024.