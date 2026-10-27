ETV Bharat / state

Mizoram Launches 100-Hour Emergency Communication Network For Disaster Response

Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday launched a state-wide emergency communication system designed to keep disaster-response agencies connected for up to 100 hours during prolonged power outages and other emergencies.

Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister P C Vanlalruata launched the Public Safety and Disaster Response Communication System (PSDRC) at a function here, describing it as a major project for a state highly vulnerable to disasters.

The minister said the system would strengthen coordination between the government and voluntary organisations during major disasters, while stressing the need for regular preparedness exercises and training. He also urged officials responsible for the system to ensure its proper maintenance and effective operation.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Special Secretary Sushil Singh said that the communication network was particularly important for Mizoram and would prove its usefulness during emergencies.

He said that the system was comparable to some of the best such networks in the country and called for close coordination between Deputy Commissioners and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department for its effective implementation.

The PSDRC has been designed to prevent communication breakdown among emergency responders, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire services, according to officials.