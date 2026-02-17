ETV Bharat / state

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Vows To Resign If Linked To Lengpui Land Deal

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, responding to the alleged financial irregularities in the ongoing Lengpui land deal controversy, said he would resign from his post if any evidence linking him to the deal is proved. He challenged the opposition to prove the claim.

In an interview with a local TV channel on Monday, the CM strongly dismissed accusations of accepting "commissions". "If my involvement in this matter is verified with evidence, I will no longer consider myself fit to lead this state and will resign immediately," Lalduhoma said in the interview.

Congress leader and former minister John Rotluangliana, on February 13, accused Lalduhoma of being involved in the alleged scam and claimed that he had received substantial commissions. "According to information we have gathered, the CM's intended share was Rs 14 crore, of which he reportedly received Rs 10 crore," Rotluangliana alleged during a political session at Congress Bhavan here.

The Congress leader also claimed that Lalduhoma specifically requested that the payment be made in gold.

Lalduhoma countered the allegations by alleging that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had attempted to illegally sell land near Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) through a permanent "direct purchase" agreement. Lalduhoma clarified that his current government is merely acting as a facilitator between the owner and the buyer.