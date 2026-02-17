Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Vows To Resign If Linked To Lengpui Land Deal
In an interview with a local TV channel on Monday, the CM strongly dismissed accusations of accepting "commissions".
Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, responding to the alleged financial irregularities in the ongoing Lengpui land deal controversy, said he would resign from his post if any evidence linking him to the deal is proved. He challenged the opposition to prove the claim.
In an interview with a local TV channel on Monday, the CM strongly dismissed accusations of accepting "commissions". "If my involvement in this matter is verified with evidence, I will no longer consider myself fit to lead this state and will resign immediately," Lalduhoma said in the interview.
Congress leader and former minister John Rotluangliana, on February 13, accused Lalduhoma of being involved in the alleged scam and claimed that he had received substantial commissions. "According to information we have gathered, the CM's intended share was Rs 14 crore, of which he reportedly received Rs 10 crore," Rotluangliana alleged during a political session at Congress Bhavan here.
The Congress leader also claimed that Lalduhoma specifically requested that the payment be made in gold.
Lalduhoma countered the allegations by alleging that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had attempted to illegally sell land near Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) through a permanent "direct purchase" agreement. Lalduhoma clarified that his current government is merely acting as a facilitator between the owner and the buyer.
Furthermore, the CM emphasised that his administration is following standard leasing protocols rather than selling the land permanently.
"The matter will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)... Everything will be clear," he said.
The land, located near the state's lone airport in Lengpui and around 32 km from Aizawl, was acquired by the IAF for a base intended to house fighter aircraft and refuelling facilities.
Opposition parties in Mizoram have alleged financial irregularities totalling Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that standard legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track the acquisition. They alleged that two individuals, who were not the original landowners, received the bulk of the compensation, while the original landowners allegedly received little to nothing.
