Mizoram Bypoll Result: MNF's R Lalthangliana Wins Dampa By 562 Votes

Aizawl: In a major boost to the opposition in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has retained the Dampa assembly seat with party candidate R Lalthangliana winning the bypoll by 562 votes.

According to the Election Commission data, Lalthangliana polled 6981 winning by 562 votes against his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the of the Zoram People's Movement.