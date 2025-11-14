Mizoram Bypoll Result: MNF's R Lalthangliana Wins Dampa By 562 Votes
By the end of all five rounds, R Lalthangliana polled 6981 votes winning by 562 votes against his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST
Aizawl: In a major boost to the opposition in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has retained the Dampa assembly seat with party candidate R Lalthangliana winning the bypoll by 562 votes.
According to the Election Commission data, Lalthangliana polled 6981 winning by 562 votes against his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the of the Zoram People's Movement.
Congress vice-president John Rotluangliana and BJP's Lalhmingthanga are others in the fray. According to the EC, voting for the Dampa assembly bypoll was conducted across 41 booths.
Postal ballots were counted first followed by votes cast in EVMs for the five rounds of counting. The counting centre was monitored by the Election Commission's central observer while the counting supervisor and two counting supervised the counting tables.
