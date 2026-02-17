AIUDF MLAs Walk Out After Speaker Disallows Discussion On 'Miya Muslims' In Assam Assembly
AIUDF MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly budget session after not being allowed to discuss alleged harassment of 'Miya' Muslims.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Guwahati: Amidst the Assam Assembly's ongoing budget session, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on Tuesday after not being allowed to discuss the issue of the alleged harassment of 'Miya' Muslims in the state.
'Miya' is a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. On the second day of the budget session, AIUDF moved the house for an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged harassment of 'Miya' Muslims, which was disallowed by the Speaker of the House, leading to their walkout.
AIUDF MLAs later held a protest outside the Assembly premises. Speaking to the media, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of repeatedly targeting the minority community through what he termed provocative and polarising statements.
“Today, on behalf of the AIUDF, we moved an adjournment motion because the Chief Minister is instigating people in the name of 'Miya' Muslims. He made remarks suggesting that 'Miya' Muslims should be paid only Rs 4 or Rs 5 as rickshaw fare. Such statements are deeply objectionable,” Islam alleged.
He further accused the BJP-led government of pursuing a deliberate policy of polarisation and creating divisions between communities in Assam.
“The Chief Minister continuously disturbs the minority community. This government is working only to harass them. Sometimes, BJP leaders talk about shootouts and raise slogans like ‘No Mercy’, clearly targeting a particular minority community. This is nothing but polarisation politics,” Islam said.
The AIUDF leader stated that the adjournment motion was moved under Rule 56 of the Assam Assembly Rules, which allows discussion on matters of urgent public importance, particularly when they involve remarks made by a person holding a constitutional post.“Under Rule 56, there should be a discussion.
