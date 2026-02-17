ETV Bharat / state

AIUDF MLAs Walk Out After Speaker Disallows Discussion On 'Miya Muslims' In Assam Assembly

Guwahati: Amidst the Assam Assembly's ongoing budget session, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on Tuesday after not being allowed to discuss the issue of the alleged harassment of 'Miya' Muslims in the state.

'Miya' is a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. On the second day of the budget session, AIUDF moved the house for an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged harassment of 'Miya' Muslims, which was disallowed by the Speaker of the House, leading to their walkout.

AIUDF MLAs later held a protest outside the Assembly premises. Speaking to the media, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of repeatedly targeting the minority community through what he termed provocative and polarising statements.

“Today, on behalf of the AIUDF, we moved an adjournment motion because the Chief Minister is instigating people in the name of 'Miya' Muslims. He made remarks suggesting that 'Miya' Muslims should be paid only Rs 4 or Rs 5 as rickshaw fare. Such statements are deeply objectionable,” Islam alleged.