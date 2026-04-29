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Assembly Election 2026 | Mithun Chakraborty Votes, Predicts Over 90% Turnout In Peaceful Polls

Kolkata: The second phase of elections across several constituencies in West Bengal saw voters turning out in large numbers since early morning. Among them was also actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who cast his vote at a polling booth in Belgachia, North Kolkata. He stood in line alongside ordinary voters and said that he felt most comfortable voting as a common citizen without availing any special privileges.

Speaking to the media after exercising his franchise, Chakraborty praised the smooth conduct of the elections and thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI). "I always prefer to stand in line and get things done. The election has been conducted beautifully,” he said. He added that if everything goes peacefully then voter turnout could exceed 90 per cent.