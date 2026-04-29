Assembly Election 2026 | Mithun Chakraborty Votes, Predicts Over 90% Turnout In Peaceful Polls
Chakraborty praised the smooth conduct of the elections and thanked the Election Commission of India. Reports Soumita Bhattacharya
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Kolkata: The second phase of elections across several constituencies in West Bengal saw voters turning out in large numbers since early morning. Among them was also actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who cast his vote at a polling booth in Belgachia, North Kolkata. He stood in line alongside ordinary voters and said that he felt most comfortable voting as a common citizen without availing any special privileges.
Speaking to the media after exercising his franchise, Chakraborty praised the smooth conduct of the elections and thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI). "I always prefer to stand in line and get things done. The election has been conducted beautifully,” he said. He added that if everything goes peacefully then voter turnout could exceed 90 per cent.
"The results will be favourable," he said when asked about the chances of BJP's win in the state. Chakraborty has been actively campaigning across the state in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. He has been participating in multiple roadshows and rallies despite the intense heat. Throughout his campaign, he has expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state.
While most polling stations reported a celebratory mood during the second phase of voting, there were scattered reports of minor unrest. However, no major untoward incidents have been reported so far. Like several other prominent personalities, Chakraborty arrived early at the polling station to cast his vote.
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