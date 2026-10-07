Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Bengal Govt Cultural Advisor With Cabinet Minister Rank
Before the West Bengal election, Mithun campaigned extensively for the BJP across the state, and the party leveraged his popularity to connect with the public.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was officially appointed on Wednesday as advisor to the West Bengal Information & Cultural Affairs Department. The state government issued an official notification on Wednesday announcing the appointment. The notification also clarified that the post carries a status equivalent to that of a state Cabinet Minister.
An indication in this regard was given by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari last month while addressing a programme marking the birth centenary of Bengali screen legend Uttam Kumar. An official notification on the matter was issued by the state government on Wednesday evening. Alongside this, he has been accorded the rank of a cabinet minister. This announcement was made through an official notification issued by the IAS Cell of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.
The notification states that the appointment is effective immediately and that Mithun will continue to hold this position until further orders. This decision is considered highly significant within administrative circles. The release of the notification has sparked a major stir in state political circles
After the change of guard in May and Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as Chief Minister, administrative reshuffles and the allocation of responsibilities have been underway at various levels. It is against this backdrop that Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed to such a crucial position.
According to political analysts, Mithun played an undeniable role in the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections. He campaigned extensively for the party across the state, and the BJP leveraged his popularity to connect with the public.
This new appointment serves as a major recognition of his tireless efforts and loyalty to the party. By granting him the status of a cabinet minister, the government has demonstrated the extent of his importance within the administration.
Consequently, the responsibility for a sensitive department like 'Culture' has been entrusted to someone with first-hand knowledge of the field. His extensive experience is expected to further enrich the state's cultural landscape in the days to come.
Mithun began his political career as a Rajya Sabha MP on a Trinamool Congress ticket but later resigned from the Upper House. He remained out of the public eye for a long period thereafter.
However, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, he joined the BJP and emerged as a key face of the saffron camp. Despite age-related health issues and various challenges, he frequently travelled across the state whenever the party needed him—marking his vocal presence at public meetings and roadshows alike.
Since then, his acceptance and stature within the Bengal BJP have steadily grown. He was also a star campaigner for the party during the 2026 elections.
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