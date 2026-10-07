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Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Bengal Govt Cultural Advisor With Cabinet Minister Rank

Mithun Chakraborty. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was officially appointed on Wednesday as advisor to the West Bengal Information & Cultural Affairs Department. The state government issued an official notification on Wednesday announcing the appointment. The notification also clarified that the post carries a status equivalent to that of a state Cabinet Minister.

An indication in this regard was given by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari last month while addressing a programme marking the birth centenary of Bengali screen legend Uttam Kumar. An official notification on the matter was issued by the state government on Wednesday evening. Alongside this, he has been accorded the rank of a cabinet minister. This announcement was made through an official notification issued by the IAS Cell of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The notification states that the appointment is effective immediately and that Mithun will continue to hold this position until further orders. This decision is considered highly significant within administrative circles. The release of the notification has sparked a major stir in state political circles After the change of guard in May and Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as Chief Minister, administrative reshuffles and the allocation of responsibilities have been underway at various levels. It is against this backdrop that Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed to such a crucial position. According to political analysts, Mithun played an undeniable role in the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections. He campaigned extensively for the party across the state, and the BJP leveraged his popularity to connect with the public.