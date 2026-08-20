ETV Bharat / state

Tech Guard For Farms: MIT Muzaffarpur Students Develop AI Device To Protect Crops From Nilgai

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) : For years, farmers in Bihar have relied on scarecrows, fencing and constant vigilance to protect their crops from nilgai, wild animals and birds. But these measures often lose their effectiveness as animals gradually learn to ignore them. A group of engineering students in Muzaffarpur now hopes to replace this familiar struggle with a smarter, technology-driven guard.

Students of Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT) are developing an AI-powered Smart Crop Protection System designed to identify threats, alert farmers and drive animals away before they can damage standing crops. The innovation has been selected for financial assistance totalling Rs 6 lakh under IIT Patna’s pre-incubation programme and the PM-RKVY scheme.

Tech Guard For Farms: MIT Muzaffarpur Students Develop AI Device To Protect Crops From Nilgai (ETV Bharat)

The idea emerged when an electrical engineering student Ronit Kumar witnessed farmers in his village Samastipur worry about frequently lost crops to nilgai and other wild animals, despite using scarecrows and traditional deterrents.

Ronit realised that any fixed method would eventually become predictable. Birds and animals grew accustomed to scarecrows, sounds and other measures that posed no actual threat. This made the team to work on a system that could first identify the intruder and then respond in different ways.

The proposed device combines cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence to monitor fields continuously. "One unit could cover an area within a radius of about 30 to 50 metres. When an animal or bird that could damage the crop enters the camera’s field of view, the AI system will attempt to identify it," the team explained.

Once a possible threat is detected, the system is designed to send a real-time notification to the farmer’s mobile phone, along with the location of the incident. This would allow farmers to monitor fields remotely instead of remaining physically present around the clock.

Tech Guard For Farms: MIT Muzaffarpur Students Develop AI Device To Protect Crops From Nilgai (ETV Bharat)

The device is also being equipped with multiple deterrents so that animals do not become acclimatized to a particular response. Depending on the threat, it could generate ultrasonic sound, activate a green laser or play selected noises through a speaker. To drive away nilgai, for instance, the team plans to use the recorded sounds of predator animals.

“Our new AI crop-protection device is more effective than placing a scarecrow in a field. With the help of AI, it detects animals such as nilgai and birds entering the field and sends an alert, along with the location, to the farmer’s mobile phone. The AI camera provides 360-degree monitoring. The system will generate ultrasonic sound or use a green laser to drive away elements that could damage the crops,” Ronit explained.

The students do not want the device to remain merely an electronic scarecrow. They are developing a wider farm-management platform under the concept of ‘Krishi Drishti’, or agricultural vision. The proposed system would use AI and sensors for crop monitoring, wild-animal detection, fire alerts, smart irrigation and even send signals when a crop may be ready for harvesting.