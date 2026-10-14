Misuse Of Govt Funds: Fresh FIR Filed Against Azam Khan And Jauhar Trust After ED Complaint
The agency has found a discrepancy of Rs 416.14 crore between the estimated cost of construction at Jauhar University campus and the income tax returns.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Rampur: Following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a fresh FIR has been registered against jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others over the alleged misuse of government funds and construction materials for works on the Jauhar University campus in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The ED has alleged charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and corruption in the case filed on Tuesday following an investigation.
The FIR has added sections 61, 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 7, 13(1)(d), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The information has been shared by the ED with the police under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for a detailed investigation, officials said.
"The ED submitted a formal complaint alleging the misuse of government funds — specifically, the money meant for government building projects was diverted to Jauhar University. Based on this, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation will be conducted by the Circle Officer (CO) of Tanda," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said.
ED said the estimated cost of construction of buildings on the Jauhar University campus is approximately Rs 494.46 crore. However, income tax returns filed by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust show a total capital expenditure of Rs 78.32 crore between the financial years 2013-14 and 2024-25.
It further claimed that a discrepancy to the tune of approximately Rs 416.14 crore between these two figures has been found. Funds and construction materials allocated for government purposes were allegedly used on the university campus, it added.
The agency has mentioned in the complaint that construction works involving contractors worth approximately Rs 55.8 crore, government works worth Rs 23.41 crore, and works related to MLA and Legislative Council Area Development Funds worth Rs 6.60 crore, totalling approximately Rs 85.81 crore.
Questioning the authenticity of some donations received by the Trust, ED suspects that some funds were transferred through contractors and shown as donations, officials said. This includes a donation of Rs 6.23 crore made by a welfare society between the financial years 2013–14 and 2016–17.
During the investigation, the ED examined the alleged use of government funds and construction materials based on statements from relevant individuals and available documents. The role of Khan, the Trust, related contractors, and others will be investigated, an official said.
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