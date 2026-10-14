ETV Bharat / state

Misuse Of Govt Funds: Fresh FIR Filed Against Azam Khan And Jauhar Trust After ED Complaint

A file photo of Azam Khan. ( IANS )

Rampur: Following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a fresh FIR has been registered against jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others over the alleged misuse of government funds and construction materials for works on the Jauhar University campus in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The ED has alleged charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and corruption in the case filed on Tuesday following an investigation.

The FIR has added sections 61, 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 7, 13(1)(d), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The information has been shared by the ED with the police under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for a detailed investigation, officials said. "The ED submitted a formal complaint alleging the misuse of government funds — specifically, the money meant for government building projects was diverted to Jauhar University. Based on this, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation will be conducted by the Circle Officer (CO) of Tanda," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said. Rampur SP Anil Kumar Singh addresses a press conference. (ETV Bharat) ED said the estimated cost of construction of buildings on the Jauhar University campus is approximately Rs 494.46 crore. However, income tax returns filed by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust show a total capital expenditure of Rs 78.32 crore between the financial years 2013-14 and 2024-25.