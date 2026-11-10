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Mistaken For Child-Lifter, Mentally-Challenged Woman Tied, Assaulted In Lucknow; 3 Detained

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of a viral video showing a woman being tied up and assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of child-lifting, police on Tuesday detained three men in the Indiranagar area, officials said. The detained trio is being interrogated, police said.

“Today, a video went viral on social media showing a woman being tied up and assaulted by some individuals. Taking cognisance, the Indiranagar police station conducted an inquiry and found that the woman is mentally challenged and hails from Barabanki district.

“According to initial information, the woman was seen at a slum in the Sugamau area in the morning, where she picked up a kid. Mistaking her for a child lifter, people present at the scene assaulted her,” police said in a statement. The woman's husband, who took her to the Lohia Hospital for treatment, said his wife did not attempt to kidnap any child.