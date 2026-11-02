Missionary School Principal Booked For 'Raping' Tribal Woman In Jharkhand's Godda
The accused allegedly threatened the woman against disclosing the incident to anyone, and if she disclosed it, he would expel their child from the school
By PTI
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Godda/Chatra: Police booked the principal of a private missionary school for allegedly raping a tribal woman in Jharkhand's Godda district, an officer said on Monday. The incident took place within Sunderpahari police station limits. Based on the statement of the tribal woman, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under multiple sections of the BNS.
"We have booked Thomas Soren (32), the principal of a missionary school, for raping and sexually exploiting a 40-year-old woman cook. The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination on Monday," Sunderpahari police station officer-in-charge Vidhanchandra Patel told PTI.
The victim was employed as a cook in the principal's kitchen, while her husband cooked for the school children, he said.
"The victim was sexually exploited by the accused for over four to five months. During this period, she became pregnant, and the accused gave her abortion pills. After taking the pills, her health deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital," the OC said.
"The accused allegedly threatened the woman against disclosing the incident to anyone, and if she disclosed it, he would expel their child from the school and also remove them from their jobs," another officer said.
Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The accused is currently absconding. Teams are conducting raids to apprehend him, the officer added. In a separate incident in Chatra district, police booked a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Scheduled Caste woman, an officer said.
Based on the statement of the rape survivor, an FIR was lodged at Lawalong police station on Sunday, he said.
"We booked Nilesh Saw (22) for allegedly raping the woman and his father, Manoj Saw (52), for allegedly subjecting her to casteist slurs. Nilesh allegedly raped the woman at her house on October 24 and 31. Her medical examination has been conducted," said the Lawalong police station officer-in-charge.
The woman told police that her husband had borrowed Rs 70,000 from Nilesh Saw at interest, but they could not return the money. Nilesh started visiting her house to collect interest on the loan when her husband was away and allegedly committed the crime during these visits, the officer said.
When the matter came to light, the accused's father visited her house and allegedly hurled casteist abuses at the woman and her family. Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. Both have been booked under the BNS and the SC/ST Act. Further legal action against the accused will be taken once the investigation is completed, the officer said.
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