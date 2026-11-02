ETV Bharat / state

Missionary School Principal Booked For 'Raping' Tribal Woman In Jharkhand's Godda

Godda/Chatra: Police booked the principal of a private missionary school for allegedly raping a tribal woman in Jharkhand's Godda district, an officer said on Monday. The incident took place within Sunderpahari police station limits. Based on the statement of the tribal woman, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under multiple sections of the BNS.

"We have booked Thomas Soren (32), the principal of a missionary school, for raping and sexually exploiting a 40-year-old woman cook. The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination on Monday," Sunderpahari police station officer-in-charge Vidhanchandra Patel told PTI.

The victim was employed as a cook in the principal's kitchen, while her husband cooked for the school children, he said.

"The victim was sexually exploited by the accused for over four to five months. During this period, she became pregnant, and the accused gave her abortion pills. After taking the pills, her health deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital," the OC said.

"The accused allegedly threatened the woman against disclosing the incident to anyone, and if she disclosed it, he would expel their child from the school and also remove them from their jobs," another officer said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The accused is currently absconding. Teams are conducting raids to apprehend him, the officer added. In a separate incident in Chatra district, police booked a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Scheduled Caste woman, an officer said.