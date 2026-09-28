Mission Nikhara Checks 1,530 LPG Cylinders Across Karnataka, 25% Found Short But Within Permissible Limits
Consumers have been reminded that delivery personnel should carry weighing equipment so customers can verify cylinder weight before accepting deliveries.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: One in every four LPG cylinders checked during a statewide inspection in Karnataka contained less gas than the declared quantity. However, the shortage was within the permissible error limit, the Legal Metrology Department said.
The department carried out the inspections on September 24 under Mission Nikhara, an initiative announced by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad to ensure accurate measurements and protect consumers.
The department covered all 18 LPG bottling units in Karnataka, including four units each of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL, two units of the MNC TotalEnergies, and four private bottling units.
One private unit was non-functional, leaving 17 operational units for inspection. Officials weighed 1,530 filled LPG cylinders.
382 Cylinders Found Below Declared Quantity
Of the cylinders checked, 943 or 61.6 per cent contained more than the declared quantity, while 205 or 13.4 per cent matched the declared quantity exactly. Another 382 cylinders or 25 per cent, contained less than the declared quantity but remained within the legally permissible error limit.
Overall, 1,148 cylinders or 75 per cent of those tested contained the declared quantity or more.
The department booked three cases and collected Rs 79,000 in fines during the enforcement drive.
HPCL accounted for the most cylinders tested, with 545 across four units, followed by IOCL with 430 across four units and BPCL with 305 across four units. Officials also checked 150 cylinders at three private bottling units, Jyothi Gas, Sree LPG and Sneha Petroleum, and 100 cylinders at two TotalEnergies units.
In response to the findings, Arshad said Mission Nikhara was intended to give consumers greater assurance about the quantities they receive. "Accurate measurement is a consumer's right. Mission Nikhara is our measurement guarantee to the people of Karnataka," he said.
"Through regular inspections, enforcement and greater consumer awareness, we want to ensure transparency and accountability in every transaction," the Minister added.
Consumers Can Demand Weighing at Doorstep
Arshad reminded LPG users that they have the right to ask delivery personnel to weigh cylinders before accepting them.
Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, as amended through the Government of India notification dated June 6, 2013, LPG marketing companies and distributors must provide delivery personnel with weighing instruments. Consumers have been advised to have the cylinder weighed in their presence and verify that its total weight matches the weight marked on the cylinder.
"If a cylinder is short or the delivery person does not have a weighing instrument, consumers can decline delivery and report the matter," Arshad said.
Consumers can lodge complaints with the Legal Metrology Department through its consumer helpline at 18005991100, or by email to clm-lm-ka@nic.in.
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