ETV Bharat / state

Mission Nikhara Checks 1,530 LPG Cylinders Across Karnataka, 25% Found Short But Within Permissible Limits

Bengaluru: One in every four LPG cylinders checked during a statewide inspection in Karnataka contained less gas than the declared quantity. However, the shortage was within the permissible error limit, the Legal Metrology Department said.

The department carried out the inspections on September 24 under Mission Nikhara, an initiative announced by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad to ensure accurate measurements and protect consumers.

The department covered all 18 LPG bottling units in Karnataka, including four units each of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL, two units of the MNC TotalEnergies, and four private bottling units.

One private unit was non-functional, leaving 17 operational units for inspection. Officials weighed 1,530 filled LPG cylinders.

382 Cylinders Found Below Declared Quantity

Of the cylinders checked, 943 or 61.6 per cent contained more than the declared quantity, while 205 or 13.4 per cent matched the declared quantity exactly. Another 382 cylinders or 25 per cent, contained less than the declared quantity but remained within the legally permissible error limit.

Overall, 1,148 cylinders or 75 per cent of those tested contained the declared quantity or more.

The department booked three cases and collected Rs 79,000 in fines during the enforcement drive.