ETV Bharat / state

Mission Buxa: The 'Zero Network Booths' Where Polling Officials Face Uphill Task To Save Democracy

Due to the complete absence of mobile network coverage, conducting live webcasting from these three booths proves to be an extremely difficult task. Nevertheless, continuous video recording of the polling process will be carried out. To gather updates regarding the polling staff and to collect election-related data, the Election Commission will utilise RTC satellite phones. Efforts will also be made to gather information regarding when and what percentage of votes are cast.

Polling staff have no alternative but to trek to reach these polling booths. They can travel by vehicle from Alipurduar up to Santalabari. However, from that point onward, they must traverse steep, rugged mountain paths on foot to finally reach their designated polling stations.

Amidst this challenging terrain lie the three polling stations: Adma, Chunabhati, and Buxa. Approximately 1,100 voters from the Buxa Hills region—specifically from the villages of Sadar Bazar, Daragaon, Tasigaon, Adma, and Lepchakha—will cast their ballots at the Buxa Duar BFP School and the Adma Forest Basti Primary School.

The Buxa Hills stand at an elevation of approximately 2,800 feet above sea level. Locals face an arduous daily struggle when attempting to transport pregnant women or sick residents down to hospitals in the plains. Patients must be carried down several kilometres of steep, rugged mountain trails—either on foot or on stretchers—to access medical facilities.

Furthermore, to monitor voter turnout or obtain updates on the wellbeing of the polling personnel, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will resort to satellite phones for smooth communication. Such is the extreme remoteness of the location where elections take place. It is precisely during the election season that promises have rained upon the residents. However, having learnt from past experiences, the locals no longer place their trust in any political party. Harbouring hopes for development in their hearts, they cast their votes, hoping against hope.

This remote location hosts three of the country's most isolated polling stations — sites completely devoid of mobile network coverage and inaccessible by vehicles, simply because no actual roads exist there. Consequently, polling staff rely entirely on trekking to get to the booths and conduct the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Alipurduar: The Buxa Hills — nestled within the Buxa Tiger Reserve under the Kalchini Assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district— lie right along the Indo-Bhutan border.

Anit Thapa, a resident of Buxa Hills, said, "Many people come around before the elections. However, none of our problems ever gets resolved. If we need to bring a pregnant woman or a sick person down from the hills, we have to carry them on a stretcher. A while ago, a JCB machine arrived to construct a road for us, but the Forest Department seized it and took it away. Where were the leaders then? Why didn't they step forward and demand that the road be built?”

He continued, “The Forest Department simply won't allow us to construct a road—even though a road is essential. If they had built the road, we would have felt that at least someone had done something for us. But no one has built the road. Those who don't have four able-bodied people in their household cannot manage to carry someone down on a stretcher. Whoever wins this time, we just hope they finally build our road."

Buxa Hills remain out of sight of power corridor. (ETV Bharat)

Nasib Lepcha, another resident of Buxa, said, "We have to endure a great deal of hardship. It would have been wonderful if we had a road. I don't know if it will ever happen. We simply hope for a miracle. We will certainly cast our votes. Whether they actually build our road or not is entirely up to them. Right now, during the election season, they offer us assurances.”

According to him, politicians have always visited his locality—making hollow promises and even won the elections—yet they never kept their promises. “There is absolutely no mobile network coverage in these hills. We do have a school up to the eighth grade and we desperately need a high school here,” Lepcha added.

Manoj Lepcha, another resident of Buxa Hills, pointed out, "There is no road suitable for vehicular traffic. We need a proper road. Politicians come around during the elections and offer assurances, but once the voting is over, everyone forgets about us. Regardless of which government comes to power, we simply want them to construct a proper road for commuting within these hills.”

According to him, there is a school at his locality, but there is no teacher. “We want a high school. There is no mobile network coverage here either. We want to see development in our area,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by another local resident, Param Chhetri. He remarked, "We face immense difficulties in our daily commute. The road has still not been built. Leaders only visit these hills when elections are around the corner. Once the voting is over, not a single one of them is to be seen."

In preparation for the upcoming elections, the Alipurduar district administration is facing a major challenge in ensuring 100 percent webcasting at every polling booth, in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission.

Several remote areas within the district completely lack mobile network connectivity. The challenging terrain and environmental conditions surrounding the polling stations have emerged as significant obstacles to the successful implementation of this plan. A total of 53 polling stations in the district continue to be plagued by network connectivity issues. Of the 53 booths in Alipurduar, 22 are located within the Kalchini Assembly constituency and three of these are situated in the Buxa Hills.

Mayuri Basu, the District Election Officer and District Magistrate of Alipurduar, said that they have already held meetings with representatives from various telecom companies. She added, "In compliance with the directives of the Election Commission, we are working to ensure 100 percent webcasting coverage."