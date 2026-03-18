'Mission Anveshan' Launched: Centre Begins Mega Oil and Gas Exploration Drive In Andhra Pradesh
The first phase spans Bhogapuram to Machilipatnam, covering multiple districts where satellite data indicates possible hydrocarbon reserves beneath coastal Andhra regions.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Payakaraopeta: In a strategic push to reduce dependence on fuel imports, the Central government has launched an exploration drive titled "Mission Anveshan". The initiative aims to identify potential crude oil and natural gas reserves across key regions of Andhra Pradesh through a comprehensive, multi-phase survey.
The project is being carried out jointly by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and private seismic survey firm AlphaGeo, marking a step towards strengthening India's domestic energy security. Officials said the move comes amid global uncertainties, during which conflicts in West Asia often trigger fuel price shocks that directly affect Indian households.
Survey Stretch: Bhogapuram To Machilipatnam
In the first phase, the survey covers a wide coastal belt from Bhogapuram to Peddapuram in Kakinada district, extending further to Machilipatnam. Villages were shortlisted based on satellite data indicating potential underground reserves.
Field operations are underway in several mandals of Anakapalli district, including Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli, S Rayavaram, Munagapaka and Rambilli.
How The Survey Is Being Conducted
Teams are drilling up to 60 ft deep in agricultural lands to collect soil samples. The top 10 ft of soil is examined, while deeper layers are studied for traces of hydrocarbons and groundwater patterns. Advanced 2D seismic survey techniques are also being used, with cables laid across selected locations.
Samples are being sent to laboratories in Dehradun and ONGC research centres for detailed analysis. Based on the findings, two additional drilling phases will follow.
What Happens If Reserves Are Found
Officials said that if viable natural gas or crude oil deposits are identified, around two acres of land in the area will be leased for extraction activities. The entire survey process is expected to be completed within four years.
An official associated with the project said, "This is a long-term investment in India’s energy independence. If successful, it could significantly reduce reliance on imports."
As 'Mission Anveshan' progresses, farmers and local communities are watching closely, hopeful that the initiative will bring economic opportunities and infrastructure development to the region.
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