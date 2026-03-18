ETV Bharat / state

'Mission Anveshan' Launched: Centre Begins Mega Oil and Gas Exploration Drive In Andhra Pradesh

The Centre has launched Mission Anveshan to explore oil and gas reserves in Andhra Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Payakaraopeta: In a strategic push to reduce dependence on fuel imports, the Central government has launched an exploration drive titled "Mission Anveshan". The initiative aims to identify potential crude oil and natural gas reserves across key regions of Andhra Pradesh through a comprehensive, multi-phase survey.

The project is being carried out jointly by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and private seismic survey firm AlphaGeo, marking a step towards strengthening India's domestic energy security. Officials said the move comes amid global uncertainties, during which conflicts in West Asia often trigger fuel price shocks that directly affect Indian households.

Survey Stretch: Bhogapuram To Machilipatnam

In the first phase, the survey covers a wide coastal belt from Bhogapuram to Peddapuram in Kakinada district, extending further to Machilipatnam. Villages were shortlisted based on satellite data indicating potential underground reserves.

Field operations are underway in several mandals of Anakapalli district, including Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli, S Rayavaram, Munagapaka and Rambilli.

How The Survey Is Being Conducted