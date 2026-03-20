ETV Bharat / state

'Mission AIDS Suraksha' To Curb HIV: Roadmap For 'Triple 95' Targets Across 219 Districts Of India

Vijayawada: “We are confident of bringing HIV under control by 2030 through ‘Mission AIDS Suraksha’,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director General of the National AIDS Control Organisation.

In an exclusive interaction with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Dr Gupta who was in Vijayawada to attend a state-level ‘Suraksha Sankalp’ workshop, explained the core strategy to fight the disease. “We are implementing the ‘Triple 95’ targets. Our goal is that 95 per cent of people living with HIV should know their status, 95 per cent of them should receive treatment, and 95 per cent should have their viral load under control. If we achieve this, the spread of HIV can be drastically reduced,” he said.

Dr Gupta said districts meeting the targets will be recognised as “Suraksha Districts,” while those also eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, along with Syphilis and Hepatitis B, will be termed “Suraksha Plus Districts.”

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Dr Gupta noted, “We have identified 219 priority districts across 18 states after analysing the national scenario. All 23 districts of Andhra Pradesh are included. The state ranks second in the country with around 3.1 lakh HIV cases, so focused efforts are essential here.”