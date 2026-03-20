'Mission AIDS Suraksha' To Curb HIV: Roadmap For 'Triple 95' Targets Across 219 Districts Of India
Triple 95 envisages 95% of people living with HIV should know their status, 95% should receive treatment and 95% should have viral load under control.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Vijayawada: “We are confident of bringing HIV under control by 2030 through ‘Mission AIDS Suraksha’,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director General of the National AIDS Control Organisation.
In an exclusive interaction with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Dr Gupta who was in Vijayawada to attend a state-level ‘Suraksha Sankalp’ workshop, explained the core strategy to fight the disease. “We are implementing the ‘Triple 95’ targets. Our goal is that 95 per cent of people living with HIV should know their status, 95 per cent of them should receive treatment, and 95 per cent should have their viral load under control. If we achieve this, the spread of HIV can be drastically reduced,” he said.
Dr Gupta said districts meeting the targets will be recognised as “Suraksha Districts,” while those also eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, along with Syphilis and Hepatitis B, will be termed “Suraksha Plus Districts.”
Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Dr Gupta noted, “We have identified 219 priority districts across 18 states after analysing the national scenario. All 23 districts of Andhra Pradesh are included. The state ranks second in the country with around 3.1 lakh HIV cases, so focused efforts are essential here.”
He stressed that while HIV remains a lifelong condition with no complete cure or vaccine, treatment has transformed outcomes. “Earlier, HIV was seen as a death sentence. Today, with Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), patients can lead normal lives. Regular medication reduces viral load and prevents transmission,” he explained. He further noted that preventive treatment has been effective in stopping mother-to-child transmission.
Addressing vulnerable sections, he said, “High-risk groups include female sex workers, MSM, transgender persons, truck drivers, migrant labourers, and youth. Lack of awareness among young people is a major concern. We are conducting awareness campaigns to bring behavioural change.” He added that people can seek guidance through the 1097 helpline and assess risk via the ‘Break Free’ portal.
On implementation, Dr Gupta stated, “Under ‘Mission AIDS Suraksha,’ we are preparing district-specific strategies. We have issued a detailed handbook and are conducting workshops involving Collectors, DMHOs, and AIDS Control Officers to ensure grassroots execution.”
“We are fully confident that Andhra Pradesh will achieve ‘Suraksha Plus’ status well before 2030,” he asserted, aligning the mission with global Sustainable Development Goals.
Also Read
Jharkhand: Study Reveals Shocking HIV Trends From Review Of 13 ART Centres