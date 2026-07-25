'Mission Accomplished, Returning Home Now', Say CJP Protesters As Agitation Called Off
The students said the youth with the protest showed arbitrary and dictatorial behaviour won't be tolerated.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of all other demands, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its agitation.
At around 2:15 pm on Saturday, following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP asked the government to consider its two other demands- compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET candidates who committed suicide and the withdrawal of cases filed against the students involved in the agitation. The government agreed to the demands following which CJP founder Abhijeet Deepak announced the end of the agitation.
ETV Bharat spoke to the students who participated in the agitation and elicited their response to its end. Lal Mohammad, a student from Rajasthan who was involved in the agitation, said, "All our demands have been met. It is a matter of great joy for us. This is a victory for all students."
UPSC aspirant Prerna said, "A social activist like Sonam Wangchuk had to go on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, and such a large number of students from different states of the country came to Jantar Mantar. Our only demand was that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The families of the NEET candidates who committed suicide be given compensation of Rs 1 crore and the cases against the students be withdrawn. Now that all our demands have been met, the protest has been called off. We are returning home."
She said, "The government has realized that the youth of this country can make legitimate demands and also ensure they are met".
Student leader Paras Gurjar, who came from Jodhpur to join the protest, said, "This definitely is a victory for the country's student power. It is a victory for millions of youth. This was a youth movement. All the students' demands have been accepted. The government had to bow down. Now that the protest is called off, everyone will return home."
He said, "The government should keep in mind that if such irregularities like paper leaks occur in the future, it may have to face similar protests and movements again".
Saket Mishra, who also attended the protest, said, "The government had to bow down to youth power. The youth showed that arbitrary and dictatorial behavior cannot be tolerated. Paper leaks ruin the future of millions of students. Whatever irregularities have occurred in this matter must be addressed. The system must be improved."
He said, "Whenever a family faces trouble, the head of the family must take responsibility. If students had complaints against the education department, or if there was a paper leak issue, then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responsible. He should have resigned earlier. However, he kept his resignation pending for so long, causing harm to everyone".
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