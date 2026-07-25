ETV Bharat / state

'Mission Accomplished, Returning Home Now', Say CJP Protesters As Agitation Called Off

New Delhi: Following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of all other demands, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its agitation.

At around 2:15 pm on Saturday, following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP asked the government to consider its two other demands- compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET candidates who committed suicide and the withdrawal of cases filed against the students involved in the agitation. The government agreed to the demands following which CJP founder Abhijeet Deepak announced the end of the agitation.

ETV Bharat spoke to the students who participated in the agitation and elicited their response to its end. Lal Mohammad, a student from Rajasthan who was involved in the agitation, said, "All our demands have been met. It is a matter of great joy for us. This is a victory for all students."

UPSC aspirant Prerna said, "A social activist like Sonam Wangchuk had to go on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, and such a large number of students from different states of the country came to Jantar Mantar. Our only demand was that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The families of the NEET candidates who committed suicide be given compensation of Rs 1 crore and the cases against the students be withdrawn. Now that all our demands have been met, the protest has been called off. We are returning home."

She said, "The government has realized that the youth of this country can make legitimate demands and also ensure they are met".